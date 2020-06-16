Cymru Premier: Carmarthen and Airbus relegated on points-per-game basis

Carmarthen Town and Airbus have been relegated from the Cymru Premier on a points-per-game basis, the Football Association of Wales has confirmed.

Flint Town and Haverfordwest County will take their places in the top flight after their promotion was confirmed at Tuesday's FAW meeting.

The FAW officially ended the season last month after it was suspended in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Connah's Quay were declared champions on unweighted points-per-game average.

At the time, it was announced a decision over relegation would be made "in due course", and the FAW came to its conclusion on Tuesday.

In a statement, the governing body said: "Following careful consideration of all options that were available to them, the FAW board of directors decided that promotion and relegation should be implemented in line with the existing pyramid regulations, based on the final standings in each league/division having applied the unweighted points-per-game method and subject to club licensing/ground criteria requirements for the national leagues.

"The decision was consistent with the recommendation from the FAW national leagues board."

Airbus drop into the second-tier Cymru North having finished bottom of the Cymru Premier.

Former Welsh Cup winners Carmarthen, who have been in the top-flight since 1996, are relegated to the Cymru South.

The pair are replaced by sides who failed to win their respective divisions but whose rivals were not successful in attaining a FAW Tier One licence - a prerequisite of playing in Welsh football's top division.

Flint finished behind Prestatyn in the Cymru North but will return to the top division for the first time since 1998.

Despite finishing second behind Swansea University in the Cymru South, Haverfordwest are back in the Cymru Premier after four years.

No sides have been relegated from the Welsh Premier Women's League, although Carephilly-based Cascade YC Ladies have been promoted.