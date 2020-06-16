Premier League return will be a successful one, says Aston Villa chief executive

Media playback is not supported on this device 'It now feels right' - Villa chief executive Christian Purslow on Premier League restart

Aston Villa chief executive Christian Purslow believes the resumption of the Premier League will be a successful one and is confident it is coming back at the right time.

Elite football in Britain was suspended on 13 March because of the coronavirus outbreak.

However, the Premier League returns on Wednesday, with Villa hosting Sheffield United at Villa Park (18:00 BST)

"I think it will lift everyone to be watching football," Purslow said.

"We will have the eyes of the world on us but the level of planning and preparation that has gone in makes me extremely confident that it will be a great success."

Speaking to BBC sports editor Dan Roan, Purslow added: "It [the Premier League's return] now feels about right.

"I am not sure I felt that when we first confirmed but I think events have caught up with football and it now feels absolutely the right thing and there is a palpable sense of excitement."

The game will be played behind closed doors, with safety measures meaning fans are not yet allowed to attend the matches at the stadiums.

Villa Park will host the Premier League's first fixture after the restart, but without fans inside the stadium

Purslow also urged supporters not to gather outside Villa Park, underlining the importance of fans staying at home to ensure the season can be completed as planned.

He added: "We had a healthy debate about whether it would be possible to host games at our wonderful stadium. It is very important to the manager and our players that we do so and we are thrilled we doing so.

"In order to continue to do so until the end of the season it is absolutely vital that fans stay at home, watch our great team on television and keep away from stadia around the country."

Aston Villa, who are in the relegation zone but have a game in hand over their rivals, were among the clubs most vocal in their desire for the season to be restarted.

Purslow said he felt it was important that football "should be determined on the field of play" but also said it was vital for financial reasons that the season is completed.

He added: "Football in England has suffered very significant losses, particularly in the pyramid below the Premier League.

"If the Premier League fuels English football we need the Premier League to protect its revenues because that is at the centre of the football ecosystem that, whilst very rich at the top, is struggling hugely below.

"That is why I felt getting the Premier League back up and running was important for the whole of English football."