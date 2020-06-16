Bristol City: Championship club confirms one Covid-19 case

Bristol City
Bristol City have not revealed who tested positive for Covid-19

Bristol City have confirmed one person among their players and coaching staff has tested positive for coronavirus.

The club will not be releasing the person’s identity but they are said to be asymptomatic and self-isolating in line with current guidance.

The positive result came from testing carried out on Thursday but more tests on other staff were all negative.

Bristol City resume their Championship season at fellow play-off contenders Blackburn on Saturday.

