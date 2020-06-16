Adelina Engman: Chelsea Women forward signs for Montpellier

Adelina Engman
Adelina Engman played in Sweden before joining Chelsea

Finland forward Adelina Engman has left Chelsea Women to join French Division 1 Féminine club Montpellier.

The 25-year-old, who joined the Blues in the summer of 2018, scored six times in 25 appearances for the Londoners.

A thigh injury limited her first-team action this season, as Chelsea won the Women's Super League title.

"I know Adelina hasn’t had the best couple of years, due to injury, but she’s made telling contributions when they mattered," boss Emma Hayes said.

"She’s been a great team-mate off the pitch, a pleasure to coach, and I look forward to seeing her career progress at her new club."

