Crewe Alexandra: Will Jaaskelainen among six players to sign new deals

Will Jaaskelainen played 39 games for Crewe in 2019-20

Crewe goalkeepers Will Jaaskelainen and Dave Richards have both signed new two-year contracts.

Finland Under-21 international Jaaskelainen, 21, son of former Bolton keeper Jussi, signed for Crewe in August 2017 on an initial one-year-deal following his release by Bolton.

Four other players have accepted one-year deals with the promoted League Two runners-up.

Regan Griffiths, 20, and defender Travis Johnson, 19, have both signed.

Tyreece Onyekaa and Nathan Woodthorpe have also penned their first professional contracts.

Meanwhile keeper Richards, 26, has made only 26 appearances since signing from Bristol City in 2015, but for much of the time he has been second choice, behind Ben Garratt, who joined from Burton Albion last October and then Jaaskelainen last season.

Crewe won their place back in League One last week after a four-year absence.

Despite being top when the campaign was suspended in mid-March, they were awarded second placed when the season was finally concluded, on a points-per-game basis.