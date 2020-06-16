Scottish FA: Deal agreed with Close Brothers bank for loans to clubs

Scottish FA president Rod Petrie, right, has informed clubs of the lending facility

The Scottish FA has agreed a deal with merchant bank Close Brothers enabling SPFL clubs to apply for loans amid the financial pressures of Covid-19.

President Rod Petrie has been searching for alternatives to high-street banks, which are reluctant to get involved in football lending.

He has written to SPFL teams outlining the partnership with Close Brothers.

The merchant bank, which manages more than £13bn of assets, will make two types of loan available.

For clubs with a turnover below £45m, the Coronavirus Business Interruption Scheme (CBILS) is 80% backed by the government and offers loans up to £5m.

Alternatively, clubs access funding of up to £5m through "more traditional lending routes" of loan, hire purchase or lease.

"It is hugely beneficial that such a respected lender is prepared to engage with clubs to support them during this challenging period for Scottish football," said an SFA spokesperson.