Bernardo Silva: Man City star answers questions on Ronaldo, Mancunians and his Christmas tree

Bernardo Silva has won six major trophies with Manchester City, including this season's Carabao Cup

Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva has become one of the Premier League's most influential players since joining from Monaco in 2017.

The 25-year-old Portugal international is the latest guest on 606 Savage Social podcast answering audience questions - here are some of his best answers.

On Cristiano Ronaldo (and Lionel Messi)...

Cristiano Ronaldo and Bernardo Silva won last year's Nations League with Portugal

It will be something special and unique to tell my kids and grandkids I was able to give him some assists. He's an example on and off the pitch. With Portugal, we train in the morning. In the afternoon everyone plays cards or PlayStation, but he goes to the gym. In the big moments, when you need him the most, he's always there.

[On which of Messi or Ronaldo is better] It's a debate that's not debatable. I think we need to feel privileged to be able to watch them at the same time together. They are two of the best players ever - if not the two best players ever.

On his favourite thing about living in England...

The people. They are so fun and always in a good mood. It's not easy to find a vibe like the one in Manchester. You have a beer with someone you don't know in the pub next to you.

It [moving to England] was easier than I thought it would be. Apart from the weather, everything was easy here in Manchester. The way people in Manchester welcomed me was amazing. The city centre is kind of small but very familiar.

On discovering Manchester City were interested in signing him...

Bernardo Silva started both legs of Monaco's win over Manchester City in the Champions League last 16, months before joining the Premier League club

It was an amazing feeling. When we played Manchester City [with Monaco in the 2016-17 Champions League], the atmosphere was amazing. After the game I was talking to my team-mates and we were saying: "Wow, the atmosphere in England is really good. One day I'd like to play there."

At the end of the season when they contacted me and said they wanted to buy me, it was a pleasure to join the club. So far I've been very happy at the club - so it was a great choice.

I've been lucky to play for a team like Manchester City. It's a pleasure to be here with such amazing players and staff and be able to win so many trophies.

On his ultimate five-a-side team of players he's played with...

1. Ederson.

2. Ricardo Carvalho.

3. I have to be in the starting line-up? Me in midfield with...

4. Fernandinho or Fabinho. I need someone defensive. I would go for Kevin [de Bruyne] or David [Silva] but then we'd need someone to defend alongside.

5. Up front, Cristiano and [Kylian] Mbappe.

[On being told that's six players...]

I was never good at maths!

On having a Christmas tree up all year round...

Bernardo Silva's Christmas tree - pictured here in May 2019 - is still up

My Christmas tree is still up. My mum came to spend Christmas with me a year and a half ago. Because of the games on 26 and 27 December I can't go to Portugal to spend Christmas with my family. I didn't have any [decorations]. She said: "You're buying a Christmas tree."

I said: "If you put the Christmas tree up I won't put it down." So it's been like this. I got used to it and I love my Christmas tree up all year. Christmas is whenever a man wants.