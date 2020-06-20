World Refugee Day: Goal Click and UNHCR on football's global impact 20 Jun From the section Football Share this page Share this with Digg Facebook Google LinkedIn Reddit StumbleUpon Twitter Copy this link http://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/53063087 Read more about sharing. "My name is Bahram Mia. I was born in Peshawar, Pakistan, the son of Afghan refugees as a result of the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan. I came to Australia with my parents and three brothers when I was seven years old, and grew up here in Sydney, where I have graduated from university and work as a community development worker with migrant and refugee communities. The photo shows Team Congo during their quarter-final of the African Cup tournament in 2018. The tournament sees Sydney and Australia's African diaspora participate. I tried to convey the pride, passion and intensity which these young African men hold not only towards the African Cup tournament, but also representing their homelands." Shegofa Hassani: "I came to Australia as a nine-year-old. We fled Afghanistan because of the conflict as we did not see a safe future there. I started playing football in the park with my brothers and dad. I am currently a player and coach with Football United. Now I manage an Afghan team called Sydney United Girls. The photo shows Shogofa Rahimi at a training session. Shogofa was also raised in a family full of sporty boys. Her passion for football started as a child when she played with her brothers. However, she hesitated to pursue it further because of cultural barriers and her family. After years of giving up hope of playing football, she finally got the opportunity to play with Sydney United Girls, when her brother introduced her to the team." Sofia Wais, at the Homeless World Cup, Cardiff: "I'm Sofia. I am 19 years old, from Afghanistan, and I was raised in Iran. I have been living with my family in Austria for four years and have six older brothers. I was not allowed to play football as a girl in Iran. I am very happy that I am allowed to live in Austria. There are many opportunities for women here. I love football and my food is just a ball - it gives me energy. I've also had tough days because of football, but for me life is like a carousel and it always turns." "My name is Khadija Ahmadi. I am 20 and originally from Afghanistan. I came to Austria at the end of 2015. A year later, I heard from a supervisor in the youth accommodation where I was staying that there was an opportunity here for women to play football. This is how I came to the Kicken Ohne Grenzen team. The photo shows my first day as referee. I wanted to remember this moment. Through football and my new friends, I’ve been able to find myself again. When I say that, people may think that it’s an easy thing to say. But in my case it was different. I didn’t know the language; I didn't know anyone." "My name is Saleha Kashfi and I’m 17 years old. I come from Afghanistan. I wanted to play football before I came to Austria, but I didn’t have a chance to play for security reasons. When I play football, I forget about my problems. I think about winning and fun and feel no pain or troubles." Yvan Bikambo, coach with Red Deporte in East Cameroon: "These photos reflect the activity of the Public School of Bindia in East Cameroon, a school supported and built by Red Deporte in 2012. Red Deporte is an NGO, using football to promote performance in school. These kids belong to the community and many of them are refugees from Central African Republic, because Cameroon and Central African Republic are neighbours. Most of the children know how to play football because they used to play in their home country." Yvan Bikambo: "We work to bring them joy, peace and hope through our programme. Every Cameroonian boy dreams to be Samuel Eto’o, but even if they won´t be that, they enjoy the dreaming and the process of personal improvement, and the friendship that is built on the way to this dream." Daniele: "I am a 24-year-old student. I'm currently living in Koblenz, Germany. I was introduced to football in Syria by a school friend when I was in the first class (aged six) in 2002. These photos were taken at the training of TuS International in the German city of Koblenz. The majority of the players are refugees who are living in a camp for asylum seekers - they are Syrian, Iranian, Afghani, Somalian and Eritrean. The local team TuS Koblenz, which is playing in the fifth division in Germany, decided to form a team for the refugees who are living in Koblenz - to give them the chance to integrate into German society and establish a new life in Koblenz." Reval: "I left Aleppo in Syria because of the war when I was 12 years old with my father and brother - it was too dangerous for us. We had to leave my mother and two small sisters behind. The photos were taken in Skaramagas refugee camp in Athens, Greece. They are girls participating in a football programme. These girls had suffered enough in their countries and on their way to Europe and they were still living under extremely difficult situations in a refugee camp in Greece. Many times they were facing danger during the night, many times there were a lot of fights in the camp. But, despite what they had to deal with, they didn't give up on football. Everything around them was so hard but through football they were still happy." Sadio Malang: "I come from Senegal. I left Senegal because there was a bad situation in my region Casamance - there was an ongoing war. I play for Senza Frontiere Football Club (Without Borders) in Italy. Most of the photos show the refugees’ football team of Balon Mundial, Senza Frontiere Football Club (it used to be called Hearts of Eagle). This is a football team formed by refugees and asylum seekers that practises all year and during the summer participates in Balon Mundial -the World Cup of Migrant Communities." "My name is Maram. I am from Syria, I am 14 and I live with my family that consists of nine people, and now we live in Zaatari camp, near the Syrian border, Jordan." Maram: "The photos were taken of our girls’ football team in a Makani centre in Zaatari camp. I wanted to show our skills in football, the game that I find hope in for my future. When I play football it raises my spirits and it reinforces my self-confidence. Because I am a girl, I can be the person that changes how the community perceives girls’ football and breaks the wall of shame." Maram: "My wish is to strengthen my skills in football so I can achieve my dream and become a famous footballer, and to travel with my family and play football outside the camp." "My name is Abdelrahman Hasan al Attar. These are photos of kids from different families in playing street football in my neighbourhood of Hashem Shemali in East Amman. It's historically a refugee area and has more poverty than West Amman. Many have Palestinian heritage. Some of them are my cousins. Even without proper football pitches and regardless of the environment we can adapt and our love of football prevails." Ismail M Abdalla, Kakuma: "I am 29 years old and originally from Kalemie in Tanganyika province in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). I am currently volunteering as a program manager with Faulu Production, a community-based organisation supporting refugees, disadvantaged youth and women, and vulnerable children. Refugees are real people who can enjoy the same full rights as others regardless of their status. Football brings people together and thus creates coexistence and social interaction; it serves as the way for community mobilisation and participation. I play football with Kenyans. Kenyans are good people with a good cultural background. They welcome everyone into their community." David Philip: "I am from the Nuba Mountains in Sudan. Sudan has never been at peace since I was born, especially in the Nuba region. When I left my home with my family in 2006, Sudan and South Sudan were still one country. We went to Kakuma refugee camp in Kenya where we got support from UNHCR. I spent my childhood as a refugee in Kenya, like many other Sudanese who fled the country. The photos show children and the volunteers of Green Kordofan in Yida refugee camp in South Sudan." David Philip: "About 60,000 people displaced from their homes by war live in Yida. Football allowed me to have many friends from different tribes and around the world. It brought me peace and unity with people." Jacob Viera: "In Liverpool I play with asylum seekers and refugees from Syria, Sudan, Eritrea and Afghanistan. They fled because of war and conflicts in their countries. Listening to the challenges they have faced and gone through is so painful. Football is important because it is a universal language. I was a professional footballer and played in the Kenyan Premier League for Muhoroni Youth FC. My dream is to become an international Fifa referee. I am part of the FA CORE (Centre of Refereeing Excellence) program. In two or three years I could be a Football League referee. I think I would be one of the first professional referees in the UK from a refugee background." Mehdi Rakhshandeh: "I was born in Rasht, a city in the north of Iran. I played football regularly as a goalkeeper in Iran - not at a high level or anything, just games with my friends from the local town. I was a sports photographer and reporter in Iran for 15 years. This is a little girl watching the football. I think it shows her passion for football. She is in such an awkward position holding herself up against the metal fence but is just excited and wants to watch the football no matter what. It was a football tournament in Middlesbrough during Refugee Week called the Justice First Football Tournament." Mehdi Rakhshandeh: "Football played a big role in my life as I got accustomed to my new surroundings of the UK and Middlesbrough in particular. I played each week with MFC Foundation and it helped me to meet new people, learn about my new surroundings and improve my English. The football club really made me feel welcome and part of the community." Samuel Gedeon: "I'm from Haiti, where I discovered one of my biggest passions, which is soccer. I used to play soccer in the streets - futsal - and I had joined some clubs and played real soccer a few times with my friends. In 2015 I moved to NYC with the hopes of finding a good soccer team, but when I came everyone played basketball. With determination in 2017 I found Rooklyn, a Brooklyn-based organisation using soccer to work with refugee, asylee and immigrant youth and provide a space for connection with their peers in a safe and supportive environment." Fawzi: "I am a football coach. I was playing back in Syria and I was a professional player. I started playing football with al-Shul'a football team in Syria in 2009. I left Daraa in Syria because of the war. The photos are of Blumont students in the playgrounds of District 5, Zaatari, Jordan. Blumont runs the UNHCR community centres. The students are refugees who attend the community's activities. I tried to demonstrate the children’s suffering and represent their story." Gharam: "The photos show my friends in the Uefa playground in District 9, Zaatari, Jordan. I wanted to show that football can be played by everyone. The photos were during a football tournament in the camp. I did not play before I came to Jordan because of the war. In the beginning, I couldn’t develop my skills, but now I have. I dream of being a famous footballer." Mahmoud: "I started to love sports when I was a child in Daraa in Syria, and now a day of sports helps me to heal from the depression and sadness in the camp. I played football in my country Syria with my school team but left because of the war. My ambition is to play with a European football team. The photos show children and people inside the Zaatari camp playing football on the playground and streets, and a football field on the edge of the camp."