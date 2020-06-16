National League clubs receive ordinary resolution about season conclusion

In April, a majority of clubs voted to end regular seasons in the three National League divisions because of the coronavirus pandemic

The outcome of the National League season is set to become clearer within the next 48 hours.

After a delay, clubs have now received an ordinary resolution and have been asked to vote on proposals by close of business on Wednesday.

It includes using an unweighted points-per-game formula to determine final league places, which would see Barrow promoted to League Two.

A 51% majority is required for the proposals to be passed.

Wealdstone would be promoted from National League South, while Kings Lynn Town would replace York City at the top of National League North under the points-per-game ratio.

The play-offs in the National League are scheduled to start on 18 July, providing the proposals are passed.

Notts County and FC Halifax Town, who would be among the six teams contesting the fifth-tier play-offs for the second promotion spot, said publicly on Tuesday that they will vote in favour.

However, there has been a question mark in the past few days about whether play-offs would happen in the two sixth-tier divisions.

The legality of such play-offs will be subject to the government's guidance about the return of elite sport and it is not yet guaranteed that they will be played.

What is clear is the National League shall remain comprised of 24 clubs for the 2020-21 season, meaning the number of clubs to be relegated from the division will depend on how other promotion and relegation matters are determined.