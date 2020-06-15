Nathan McGinley: Defender joins Motherwell on two-year deal

Nathan McGinley was a Forest Green regular for the past two seasons
New Motherwell recruit Nathan McGinley was a long-time target, says manager Stephen Robinson.

The 23-year-old, who can play left-back or centre-half, has agreed a two-year deal to become the Scottish Premiership side's third signing this summer.

McGinley played 92 games for English League Two club Forest Green across the last two seasons.

"Nathan is a boy I've wanted for a long time," said Robinson. "He gives us real pace and athleticism in the back line.

"He's someone I feel that, if he can continue to improve, he can play at a high level."

McGinley came through the youth ranks of his hometown club Middlesbrough, where he made one first-team appearance, and also had a six-month loan spell at Wymombe Wanderers.

He follows the arrival of Livingston defender Ricki Lamie and and Inverness Caledonian Thistle striker Jordan White.

"It's a chance for me to come and develop my game further, and work with a coach in Stephen Robinson who has a track record of making players better," McGinley said.

