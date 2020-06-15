Hibernian to make 'cost reductions' amid 'unstainable' financial strain

Hibs' costs are "unsustainable", says chairman Ronald Gordon, left

Hibernian have warned they must make staff "cost reductions" due to an "unsustainable strain" on the club's finances caused by coronavirus.

The Scottish Premiership side will pause or "scale back" several services and initiatives to focus resources on the first team.

Hibs players and senior staff agreed wage deferrals of between 20% and 50% in April.

"This scaling back will impact on our people," said chairman Ron Gordon.

"And we enter into a period of consultation with them to discuss the potential impact on them."

Hibs predict their income will be halved next season - which is due to start behind closed doors on 1 August - and expect a "significant loss" from last term's curtailed campaign.

"That is the reality we face, and the continued uncertainty and restrictions mean our current cost structure is not sustainable," a statement read.

Gordon says only 15% of season-ticket holders claimed a refund for the four home matches not played last season.