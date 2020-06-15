Callum McGregor: Ten in row for Celtic would be 'monstrous achievement'

Callum McGregor and Celtic resumed training last week with social distancing protocols in place

It will be a "monstrous achievement" if Celtic win a record 10th successive Scottish top-flight title, says midfielder Callum McGregor.

Neil Lennon's side are targeting the historic feat in the new campaign, having been crowned champions of the curtailed Premiership last season.

It is the second time Celtic have won titles nine in a row, with Rangers having done it once.

"Everyone at the club is absolutely desperate to do it," said McGregor.

"We know what's riding on it this season and the demands that will be put on us as players. It would be a monstrous achievement and something I'd be so proud of."

McGregor says Celtic took their game to "another level" after the turn of the year last season to secure the title - their 11th consecutive domestic trophy.

Lennon's men's two-point lead over Rangers going into the winter break had extended to 13 points when Scottish football was suspended in mid-March.

"Going into Christmas it was tight, we came back and were flying," the Scotland midfielder added. "We went to another level with our football so were deserved winners in the end."

Celtic and Ross County were the first two Premiership clubs to begin non-contact training on Thursday as the players prepare for the top flight's 1 August start.

"It's been great," McGregor added. "Lennoxtown is a very safe environment and the protocols in place are second to none.

"We get tested every three-four days. The test is a little bit uncomfortable when you get it done but it's needs must and if is process we have to go through to get football back safely the boys are happy to do it."