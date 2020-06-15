Ronan Darcy: Bolton midfielder signs new two-year contract

  • From the section Bolton
Ronan Darcy
Ronan Darcy has started 14 league games for Bolton

Bolton Wanderers midfielder Ronan Darcy has signed a new contract to keep him with the club for a further two years.

The 19-year-old academy graduate made his first-team debut at the end of the 2018-19 season.

He went on to make 22 appearances last season and scored two goals.

"I'm over the moon to be extending my stay and cannot wait to get back out on the field and play when it's safe to do so," Darcy told the club's official website.

Find out more

Top Stories

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you