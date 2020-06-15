Ronan Darcy: Bolton midfielder signs new two-year contract

Ronan Darcy has started 14 league games for Bolton

Bolton Wanderers midfielder Ronan Darcy has signed a new contract to keep him with the club for a further two years.

The 19-year-old academy graduate made his first-team debut at the end of the 2018-19 season.

He went on to make 22 appearances last season and scored two goals.

"I'm over the moon to be extending my stay and cannot wait to get back out on the field and play when it's safe to do so," Darcy told the club's official website.