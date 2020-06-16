Premier League restart: Your guide on how to watch and listen to the top-flight's return

From the section

The wait for the Premier League's return is almost over.

After a 100-day hiatus, top-flight football resumes behind closed doors, with the remaining 92 league games broadcast across Sky Sports, BT Sport, BBC Sport or Amazon Prime.

The BBC's live coverage begins on 20 June with Bournemouth v Crystal Palace on BBC One, followed by Norwich v Everton on 24 June on BBC Two.

Below is your comprehensive guide to the first 32 matches - including free-to-air TV listings, radio coverage and Match of the Day highlights programmes.

BBC Sport will also have live text commentary every day from the restart, plus you can listen to debate and analysis across BBC Radio 5 Live and the Football Daily podcast.

Free-to-air fixtures Match Date and kick-off time (BST) Channel Norwich v Southampton 19 June, 18:00 Pick (Freeview channel 11) Bournemouth v Crystal Palace 20 June, 19:45 BBC One Newcastle v Sheffield United 21 June, 14:00 Pick (Freeview channel 11) Everton v Liverpool 21 June, 19:00 Pick (Freeview channel 11) Manchester United v Sheffield United 24 June, 18:00 Pick (Freeview channel 11) Norwich v Everton 24 June, 18:00 BBC Two Burnley v Watford 25 June, 18:00 Pick (Freeview channel 11) Watford v Southampton 28 June, 16:30 Pick (Freeview channel 11) Crystal Palace v Burnley 29 June, 20:00 Amazon Prime Brighton v Manchester United 30 June, 20:15 Pick (Freeview channel 11) Bournemouth v Newcastle 1 July, 18:00 Pick (Freeview channel 11)

All times BST and subject to change at short notice.

Wednesday, 17 June

Match: Aston Villa v Sheffield United

Kick-off time: 18:00 BST

How to watch: Sky Sports

How to listen: BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Sounds, BBC Sport website and mobile app

Match: Manchester City v Arsenal

Kick-off time: 20:15 BST

How to watch: Sky Sports

How to listen: BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Sounds, BBC Sport website and mobile app

Friday, 19 June

Marcus Rashford scored twice as United beat Spurs 2-1 at Old Trafford in December

Match: Norwich v Southampton

Kick-off time: 18:00 BST

How to watch: Free-to-air on Pick (Freeview channel 11)

How to listen: BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Sounds, BBC Sport website and mobile app

Match: Tottenham v Manchester United

Kick-off time: 20:15 BST

How to watch: Sky Sports

How to listen: BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Sounds, BBC Sport website and mobile app

Saturday, 20 June

Live top-flight action returns to the BBC for the first time since 1988 as Bournemouth take on Crystal Palace

Match: Watford v Leicester

Kick-off time: 12:30 BST

How to watch: BT Sport

How to listen: Talksport - with updates available on BBC Radio 5 Live

Match: Brighton v Arsenal

Kick-off time: 15:00 BST

How to watch: BT Sport

How to listen: BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Sounds, BBC Sport website and mobile app

Match: West Ham v Wolves

Kick-off time: 17:30 BST

How to watch: Sky Sports

How to listen: Talksport - with updates available on BBC Radio 5 Live

Match: Bournemouth v Crystal Palace

Kick-off time: 19:45 BST

How to watch: Free-to-air on BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button, BBC Sport website and mobile app

How to listen: Talksport - with updates available on BBC Radio 5 Live

Highlights: Match of the Day

How to watch: BBC One

Time to tune in: 22:35-23:50 BST

Sunday, 21 June

Liverpool and Everton restart their Premier League season with the Merseyside Derby at Goodison Park

Match: Newcastle v Sheffield United

Kick-off time: 14:00 BST

How to watch: Free-to-air on Pick (Freeview channel 11)

How to listen: BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Sounds, BBC Sport website and mobile app

Match: Aston Villa v Chelsea

Kick-off time: 16:15 BST

How to watch: Sky Sports

How to listen: BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Sounds, BBC Sport website and mobile app

Match: Everton v Liverpool

Kick-off time: 19:00 BST

How to watch: Free-to-air on Pick (Freeview channel 11)

How to listen: BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Sounds, BBC Sport website and mobile app

Highlights: Match of the Day 2

How to watch: BBC One

Time to tune in: 22:30-23:35 BST

Monday, 22 June

Gabriel Jesus' was on target twice during Man City's 4-1 win over Burnley in December

Match: Manchester City v Burnley

Kick-off time: 20:00 BST

How to watch: Sky Sports

How to listen: BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Sounds, BBC Sport website and mobile app

Tuesday, 23 June

Match: Leicester v Brighton

Kick-off time: 18:00 BST

How to watch: Sky Sports

How to listen: Talksport - with updates available on BBC Radio 5 Live

Match: Tottenham v West Ham

Kick-off time: 20:15 BST

How to watch: Sky Sports

How to listen: Talksport - with updates available on BBC Radio 5 Live

Wednesday, 24 June

Sheffield United grabbed a late equaliser in a dramatic 3-3 draw against Man United in November

Match: Manchester United v Sheffield United

Kick-off time: 18:00 BST

How to watch: Free-to-air on Pick (Freeview channel 11)

How to listen: Talksport - with updates available on BBC Radio 5 Live

Match: Newcastle v Aston Villa

Kick-off time: 18:00 BST

How to watch: BT Sport

How to listen: BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Sounds, BBC Sport website and mobile app

Match: Norwich v Everton

Kick-off time: 18:00 BST

How to watch: Free-to-air on BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button, BBC Sport website and mobile app

How to listen: BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, BBC Sounds, BBC Sport website and mobile app

Match: Wolves v Bournemouth

Kick-off time: 18:00 BST

How to watch: BT Sport

How to listen: Talksport - with updates available on BBC Radio 5 Live

Match: Liverpool v Crystal Palace

Kick-off time: 20:15 BST

How to watch: Sky Sports

How to listen: BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, BBC Sounds, BBC Sport website and mobile app

Highlights: Match of the day

How to watch: BBC One

Time to tune in: 22:45-00:05 BST

Thursday, 25 June

Man City travel to Stamford Bridge to face Chelsea in Thursday's 20:15 kick-off

Match: Burnley v Watford

Kick-off time: 18:00 BST

How to watch: Free-to-air on Pick (Freeview channel 11)

How to listen: BBC Radio 5 Live or Sports Extra, BBC Sounds, BBC Sport website and mobile app

Match: Southampton v Arsenal

Kick-off time: 18:00 BST

How to watch: Sky Sports

How to listen: BBC Radio 5 Live or Sports Extra, BBC Sounds, BBC Sport website and mobile app

Match: Chelsea v Manchester City

Kick-off time: 20:15 BST

How to watch: BT Sport

How to listen: BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Sounds, BBC Sport website and mobile app

Saturday, 27 June

Aston Villa host Wolves at Villa Park for the West Midlands Derby

Match: Aston Villa v Wolves

Kick-off time: 12:30 BST

How to watch: BT Sport

How to listen: Talksport - with updates available on BBC Radio 5 Live

Sunday, 28 June

Match: Watford v Southampton

Kick-off time: 16:30 BST

How to watch: Free-to-air on Pick (Freeview channel 11)

How to listen: BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, BBC Sounds, BBC Sport website and mobile app

Monday, 29 June

Crystal Palace v Burnley is free to watch on Amazon Prime

Match: Crystal Palace v Burnley

Kick-off time: 20:00 BST

How to watch: Free-to-air on Amazon Prime

How to listen: BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Sounds, BBC Sport website and mobile app

Tuesday, 30 June

Match: Brighton v Manchester United

Kick-off time: 20:15 BST

How to watch: Free-to-air on Pick (Freeview channel 11)

How to listen: BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Sounds, BBC Sport website and mobile app

Wednesday, 1 July

Bournemouth are aiming to avoid relegation after five season in England's top flight

Match: Bournemouth v Newcastle

Kick-off time: 18:00 BST

How to watch: Free-to-air on Pick (Freeview channel 11)

How to listen: Updates available on BBC Radio 5 Live

Match: Arsenal v Norwich

Kick-off time: 18:00 BST

How to watch: BT Sport

How to listen: Updates available on BBC Radio 5 Live

Match: Everton v Leicester

Kick-off time: 18:00 BST

How to watch: Sky Sports

How to listen: Updates available on BBC Radio 5 Live

Match: West Ham v Chelsea

Kick-off time: 20:15 BST

How to watch: Sky Sports

How to listen: Updates available on BBC Radio 5 Live

Thursday, 2 July

Liverpool were 3-1 winners over Man City at Anfield earlier in the season

Match: Sheffield United v Tottenham

Kick-off time: 18:00 BST

How to watch: Sky Sports

How to listen: Updates available on BBC Radio 5 Live

Match: Manchester City v Liverpool

Kick-off time: 20:15 BST

How to watch: Sky Sports

How to listen: Updates available on BBC Radio 5 Live