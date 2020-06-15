SPFL: Les Gray says Hearts legal action hamper season preparations

Les Gray, centre, accepts that the relegations of Hearts, Partick Thistle and Stranraer are "unfair"

The SPFL are "ploughing on" with the planned August start to the Scottish Premiership season, despite Hearts taking legal action against relegation.

The Tynecastle outfit - along with Partick Thistle and Stranraer - have had their demotions confirmed after only 16 SPFL clubs indicated they would support an expanded top flight.

SPFL board member Les Gray admitted the relegations are "unfair" and said "Hearts will do what they have to do".

"We've got our QC advice," he added.

Speaking to PLZ Soccer, the Hamilton Academical vice-chairman said he supported reconstruction but that clubs now have the clarity they needed.

"The SPFL board has left no stone unturned in trying to find a resolution that could allow for reconstruction and allow for fixing the problems of Covid, effectively," Gray said.

"The will of the members is ultimately what has carried the day. Ultimately, this has dragged on too long, which has maybe worked against reconstruction.

"I've been an advocate of reconstruction for some time. I actually thought we might get 20-odd clubs, 25 clubs who'd be keen to consider it."

The outcome of the indicative ballot means the current 12-10-10-10 set-up will continue, with Brora Rangers and Kelty Hearts not be invited to join the senior ranks.

The Premiership has earmarked 1 August for the beginning of the 2020-21 season, with a shortened Championship campaign slated for a 17 October start.

No announcement has been made regarding Leagues One and Two.

Gray added the SPFL are "trying desperately to avoid" clubs going out of business, saying: "Every single one of them will fight tooth and nail to survive, they've got real resilience."