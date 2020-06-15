Mark O'Brien: Heart condition forces Newport County defender to retire

Defender Mark O'Brien played 127 times for Newport

Newport County's Mark O'Brien has been forced to retire at the age of 27 because he needs "heart surgery which will prevent him from carrying on with his playing career".

Newport have now seen two defenders forced to retire due to a heart issue in just over a year, after Fraser Franks was forced to retire aged 28.

O'Brien is the scorer of one of Newport's most famous goals.

His 89th-minute winner kept Newport up in miraculous fashion in 2017.

Newport say they "will be doing everything they can" to support O'Brien, who was club captain at the start of the 2019-20 season and played 127 times for the Exiles.

Media playback is not supported on this device Newport hero Mark O'Brien: 'We pushed to the end'

After starting his career at Derby County, O'Brien played for Luton Town before joining County. He also made loan appearances at Motherwell and Southport.

O'Brien was sent off in the League Two play-off final last season and helped Newport in their FA Cup runs of 2018 and 2019.