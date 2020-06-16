Scottish Gossip: Kamberi, Rangers, Hull, Hayes, Aberdeen, Celtic, McGregor

Rangers could sign Hibernian striker Florian Kamberi for £150,000 but Hull City have moved for the Swiss forward. (Record)

Aberdeen hope to finalise a deal to bring winger Jonny Hayes back to the club following his Celtic exit. (Press and Journal - subscription required)

Hearts manager Daniel Stendel's agent says the German faces an uncertain future after the Tynecastle side were consigned to the Scottish Championship following the SPFL's unsuccessful proposal for an expanded Premiership. (Herald - subscription required)

"I don't know if Hearts taking legal action will mean a delay in the season starting," says Kilmarnock main shareholder Billy Bowie after the SPFL's restructuring proposal proved futile. (Record)

Former Tynecastle manager Craig Levein believes Hearts will bounce back from relegation at the first attempt. (Record)

And Levein has criticised the SPFL and called for an overhaul of the game in Scotland. (Scotsman - subscription required)

Falkirk say "self-interest" triumphed after the 14-10-10-10 league reconstruction proposal failed, meaning they remain in Scottish League One for season 2020-21. (Sun)

And fans group the Foundation of Hearts described the lack of support among clubs for restructuring as "staggering" and "mean-spirited". (Edinburgh Evening News)

Celtic midfielder Callum McGregor hopes the new season's first meeting with Rangers is delayed until fans can be allowed to attend. (Scotsman - subscription required)

St Johnstone chairman Steve Brown says the club will prioritise youth through choice, not necessity. (Courier - subscription required)