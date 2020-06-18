Sportscene to show classic Edinburgh derbies & Hearts cup win

Hearts ended their 32-year wait for a Scottish Cup final win in 1998

Four memorable Edinburgh derbies and Hearts' 1998 Scottish Cup win will be showcased on BBC Scotland this weekend.

On Friday, the meetings of Hibernian and Hearts will be on BBC Scotland and the BBC Sport website from 19:00 BST.

And on Sunday at 19:15, you can watch full match coverage of Hearts' final win over Rangers at Celtic Park.

On Saturday, meanwhile, BBC Alba will show Scotland's Women's World Cup warm-up match with Jamaica in full from 18:00.

Last year's match Hampden was played in front of an 18,555 home crowd, a record for the national women's team.