Lawro's Premier League predictions are back - Villa v Sheff Utd & Man City v Arsenal

The Premier League is back, and so is Lawro.

BBC Sport's football expert Mark Lawrenson is making predictions for the remaining 92 top-flight games, starting with Aston Villa versus Sheffield United and Manchester City against Arsenal on Wednesday.

"It's fantastic that football is resuming," he said. "There are going to be record TV audiences, and it gives a lot of people something to look forward to.

"There are so many different factors that will make it fascinating to watch.

"Some teams might take longer than others to get back into their stride so there might be some strange results in the first few games, but I think there will be more surprises from the teams at the bottom than the top.

"It won't feel like the same season for most people - any kind of form, good or bad, that they were in mid-March will go out of the window.

"And playing behind closed doors is going to be very strange. Even without spectators, home teams will still have the same routine, and still be used to their own pitch so there is an advantage there - but it is not as big as if you have got 50,000 people roaring you on.

"It will be very interesting to see if that affects referees too. Normally if they make a big decision against the home team, they face howls of derision.

"And, if you are away from home, on a booking and you make another heavy tackle, then everyone in the stands is usually trying to get you another yellow and sent off. We are not going to see any of that."

Premier League predictions Result Lawro WEDNESDAY Aston Villa v Sheff Utd x-x 1-1 Man City v Arsenal x-x 2-0

A correct result (picking a win, draw or defeat) is worth 10 points. The exact score earns 40 points.

LAWRO'S PREDICTIONS

WEDNESDAY

Aston Villa v Sheff Utd (18:00 BST)

It is obvious where Villa need to improve if they are going to climb out of the bottom three because, defensively, they have been a nightmare.

They have made a lot of individual mistakes and have conceded an average of two goals a game in the Premier League this season, which means they usually need to score at least three to win. If that is the case, you are not going to get very far.

Five of Villa's last 10 games are against top-seven clubs but that does not matter as much as it might have done normally according to Lawro, who says: "The form that teams are in once they restart will be all that matters when you consider which games are most difficult in the run-in"

This is a chance for them to put that behind them, though. They were on a run of four straight league defeats when the season stopped, but it won't feel like that because it is so long ago that they last played - 100 days, exactly, since they lost 4-0 at Leicester on 9 March.

They will not have turned into world-beaters overnight but I have heard Jack Grealish talking about how they are raring to go, and I can believe it. It is a fresh start for them, and a chance to cut those errors out.

In normal circumstances, Sheffield United would be the favourites here because of the season they have had, but both teams will feel like guinea pigs because no-one knows quite what to expect.

You can guarantee every other Premier League team will be watching both of Wednesday's games, seeing if they can learn anything that they can use themselves.

Lawro's prediction: 1-1

Man City v Arsenal (20:15 BST)

City's last game was a derby defeat at Old Trafford, when they did not really turn up. That performance is long gone now, though - I am sure most of their players cannot remember last week, let alone their last game.

Neither they nor Arsenal are going to have changed too much since we last saw them - you just know City will have trained loads with the ball and they will play good, attacking, football.

I don't think Arsenal will have found a steely resolve in midfield or defence, because they have just not got it.

I would expect City to win because, regardless of the fact they are playing in an empty stadium, they have got better players than Arsenal.

Defending champions City are second, 25 points behind leaders Liverpool. Arsenal are ninth, five points behind fifth-placed Manchester United but with a game in hand

City's potential European ban is hanging over them a little bit - the decision on their appeal at the Court of Arbitration for Sport is due in July.

But even if their suspension is upheld, I cannot see Arsenal making fifth spot and qualifying for the Champions League that way.

Yes, they won three league games in a row before the season was stopped but they were playing teams you would expect them to beat - West Ham, Everton and Newcastle.

It was not a sign that anything had changed with the Gunners. It might feel like a new season, but they are the same old Arsenal.

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Lawro was speaking to BBC Sport's Chris Bevan.

+/- DENOTE POSITION DIFFERENCE BETWEEN LAWRO'S TABLE AND ACTUAL POSITION TEAM P W D L PTS +/- 1 Liverpool 29 26 3 0 81 0 2 Man City 28 26 1 1 79 0 3 Chelsea 29 21 4 4 67 +1 4 Tottenham 29 18 6 5 60 +4 =5 Arsenal 28 13 8 7 47 +4 =5 Leicester 29 14 5 10 47 -2 7 Man Utd 29 12 8 9 44 -2 8 Burnley 29 12 5 12 41 +2 9 Wolves 29 12 4 40 40 -3 10 West Ham 29 11 5 13 38 +6 11 Everton 29 10 7 12 37 +1 12 Watford 29 10 5 14 35 +5 13 Aston Villa 28 10 4 15 34 +6 14 Bournemouth 29 10 2 17 32 +4 15 Newcastle 29 9 3 17 30 -2 16 Sheff Utd 28 7 4 17 25 -9 =17 Crystal Palace 29 6 6 17 24 -6 =17 Southampton 29 7 3 19 24 -3 19 Brighton 29 7 2 20 23 -4 20 Norwich 29 2 7 20 13 0

GUEST LEADERBOARD 2019-20

Score Guest leaderboard 160 Gabriel Luna 140 Arnold Schwarzenegger 110 Daisy May and Charlie Cooper 100 Adam Peaty 90 Avelino, Helen Housby, Jo Harten, Bobby Seagull, Geraint Thomas 80 Tom Davis, Andy Murray, Stephen Graham 74 Lawro (average after 29 weeks) 70 David Baddiel, Richard Hawley, Kojo, Michael Johnson, Craig Mitch, Alex Scott 60 Sonny Bill Williams, Georgia, Katie Ormerod, Serge from Kasabian, Stefan Ratchford 50 Chelcee Grimes, Reece Parkinson, Sam Warburton 40 Stephen Fry, Hugh Grant, Tom Grennan, Neil Jones, Tommy O'Dell, Steve Queralt 30 Matthew McConaughey, Seth Rollins 20 Sam Bird

Total scores after week 29 Lawro 2,160 Guests 1,940