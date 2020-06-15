Alex Dyer: Kilmarnock confirm manager to remain in charge on two-year deal

Alex Dyer won four and drew two of his 15 matches in charge of Kilmarnock last term

Alex Dyer will continue as Kilmarnock manager after agreeing a two-year deal, the club have announced.

Dyer, 54, took caretaker charge in December when Angelo Alessio was dismissed and was then given the job for the rest of the season.

He first came to Rugby Park as Steve Clarke's assistant and continues to work with Clarke as Scotland assistant.

Dyer says his "passion and desire" for Kilmarnock has "strengthened during these months away from football".

And he added: "I've always enjoyed a close bond with the fans and I've been blown away by how they've continued to show their support during the shutdown.

"This season, starting out without supporters in the stadium, will be unlike any other that I've ever known but that continued sense of unity can help carry us through until we're able to reunite at Rugby Park."

Killie finished eighth after the 2019-20 Premiership was curtailed because of coronavirus and main shareholder Billy Bowie said Dyer had provided "stability at a crucial time last season", adding the board "will support him as much as we possibly can when the transfer window opens".

Meanwhile, Kilmarnock announced on Sunday that coach Massimo Donati had left the club.