Dean Henderson: Man Utd keeper close to Sheffield United loan extension - Wilder

Sheffield United would be keen to take Henderson on loan next season, says Wilder

Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder says goalkeeper Dean Henderson is close to extending his loan deal from Manchester United until the end of the season.

The 23-year-old Englishman has been outstanding in the Blades' challenge for a European place.

His loan is due to run out on 30 June and Wilder has spoken to Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

"It is in the process in the next couple of days for Dean to stay with us for the rest of the season," he said.

Wilder said the Blades would been keen to have Henderson back at Bramall Lane for a third loan campaign next term, although he accepts the decision is not his.

"We have had early conversations and of course we would be open to Dean coming back," he said.

"But he is Manchester United's player and they will make that decision. If there is an opportunity we would look to take that up."

Wilder was speaking at a virtual news conference to preview his side's Premier League trip to Aston Villa, which will mark the beginning of 'Project Restart' on Wednesday.

With games played behind closed doors and social distancing in place, Wilder accepts the 'new normal' will take some getting used to.

"It is not like the opening day of the season," he said. "There are a lot of differences and it is difficult to sum up how it is. Even the excitement of media day, doing it over Zoom is different. But we are delighted we are back playing and giving people something to watch in difficult times."

Victory for the Blades at Villa Park would take Wilder's men into fifth with nine games left.

However, with matches against Manchester United, Tottenham and Chelsea to come, Wilder thinks expanding to five substitutes is a negative for his team.

"It favours the powerful clubs," he said. "We don't think that is the right way to go about it."