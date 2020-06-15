John Robertson: Inverness CT manager extends contract until 2023

John Robertson (right) returned to Inverness in 2017

John Robertson has signed a new two-year deal, committing him to Inverness Caledonian Thistle until 2023.

The Highlanders were runners up in the curtailed Scottish Championship last season, but could yet find themselves in the Premiership.

Clubs are being asked if they would support an expanded 14-team top flight following the coronavirus pandemic.

Robertson, 55, had been linked with Hearts, who he has previously both played for and managed.

"I know we are getting closer to achieving our goal," he said of Inverness, with whom he is in his second spell.

"I will continue to give my all to get us back into the top tier of Scottish football and I can't wait to get the boys back on the training pitch."