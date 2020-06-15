Scottish Gossip: Gordon, Hearts, Hayes, Aberdeen, SPFL, Hendry

Out of contract Scotland goalkeeper Craig Gordon is open to a return to first club Hearts, with his Celtic deal having run out. (Record, via Mail)

Aberdeen are ready to open talks with former winger Jonny Hayes following the Republic of Ireland international's Celtic exit. (Sun)

The SPFL indicate they will not use executive powers to force through reconstruction and an expanded Premiership, even if Hearts take legal action over their relegation from the division. (Record)

But the 14-10-10-10 model should be imposed if a majority of clubs vote for it, says former Hearts chairman Leslie Deans. (Scotsman - subscription required)

"I very much hope they keep on backing him," says former Rangers boss Mark Warburton of incumbent Steven Gerrard. (Mail)

Warburton also says Scotland have "a future world-class midfield player" in Billy Gilmour. (Mail)

Belgian club KV Oostende want to take Celtic and Scotland defender Jack Hendry on loan. (Record)

Jozo Simunovic is disappointed he will not be part of Celtic's bid for a 10th successive title after leaving the club this summer. (Sun)

Scotland forward Lawrence Shankland hopes delaying the European Championship play-offs will boost the country's chances of reaching next summer's rearranged finals. (Courier - subscription required)

Former St Johnstone midfielder Chris Millar backs Callum Davidson for the McDiarmid Park manager's job. (Courier - subscription required)