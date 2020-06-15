Bambo Diaby: Barnsley unhappy about length of doping investigation

Bambo Diaby has played 22 games since joining Barnsley on a four-year deal from Belgian club KSC Lokeren

Barnsley chief executive Dane Murphy believes the Football Association is taking "too long" to complete an investigation into a doping allegation against Tykes defender Bambo Diaby.

The 22-year-old centre-back has been suspended by the club for five months, pending the outcome of the inquiry.

But he is training with the rest of the squad as Barnsley prepare for the Championship's return on Saturday.

"We haven't had enough guidance or information back," said Murphy.

"If I said what I wanted to say about the investigation I'd probably get myself in some trouble, but I think that it's gone on far too long."

Barnsley confirmed in January that Diaby was "subject to a playing suspension" for a "potential anti-doping violation" following media reports that he failed a drugs test last November.

But the club are hoping he might be able to play a part in the nine remaining games in their fight against relegation if the FA resolves the matter quickly.

Gerhard Struber's side were bottom of the table before the coronavirus pandemic interrupted the season and are seven points from safety before Saturday's game against Queens Park Rangers.

Murphy added: "We're hoping it's concluded soon but it's been a frustrating process for all those involved and the guy you feel worst for is Bambo because he's the most enthusiastic, positive guy you'd ever want to meet.

"He just wants the club to survive relegation and be a part of it and he's been sidelined with really no strong evidence as to why this has taken so long."