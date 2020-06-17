Match ends, Borussia Dortmund 0, 1. FSV Mainz 05 2.
Borussia Dortmund 0-2 Mainz: Visitors boost Bundesliga survival hopes
Mainz boosted their hopes of avoiding relegation from the Bundesliga and capped a miserable week for Borussia Dortmund with a surprise victory.
Two goals, one either side of half-time, gave the visitors their win, with Jonathan Burkardt scoring the first before a Jean-Philippe Mateta penalty.
The win moves Mainz five points above 16th-placed Fortuna Dusseldorf with just two games left to play.
It is just a second defeat in 11 games for Dortmund.
Lucien Favre's side had to endure Bayern Munich being crowned champions on Tuesday and now face a fight to keep hold of second place in the league.
They are 10 points behind Bayern, but only three ahead of third-placed RB Leipzig, who they face in the next round of fixtures at Red Bull Arena.
It is becoming an annual feeling for Dortmund - the pain of pushing Bayern close but missing out on the title.
When the Bundesliga restarted, their was genuine hope at Dortmund that their young, vibrant, confident side could make this year the one that saw them break Bayern's hold on the German top flight.
But a loss to the champions in the third game back ended that and Bayern's title celebrations on Tuesday look to have further whipped the rug from under Favre's team.
They were flat on Wednesday, offering precious little of the attacking verve we've become accustomed to from Jadon Sancho, Julian Brandt and Erling Haaland.
Mainz were the livelier team and Burkhardt, who minutes earlier had gone close, grabbed the lead in the 33rd minute with his first league goal on his second start.
The visitors doubled the advantage four minutes after the restart with Mateta's penalty, awarded for a foul on Danny Latza by Lukasz Piszczek.
Dortmund offered no sign of a recovery and were lucky not to concede a third goal as Mainz created several good chances.
Line-ups
B Dortmund
- 1Bürki
- 26PiszczekBooked at 19minsSubstituted forSchmelzerat 54'minutes
- 15HummelsBooked at 37mins
- 27CanBooked at 54mins
- 5HakimiBooked at 81mins
- 19Brandt
- 28WitselBooked at 90mins
- 13GuerreiroBooked at 79minsSubstituted forSchulzat 82'minutes
- 7SanchoSubstituted forMoreyat 77'minutes
- 23T Hazard
- 17Haaland
Substitutes
- 3Rente
- 14Schulz
- 18Balerdi
- 21Bakir
- 22Morey
- 29Schmelzer
- 34Duman
- 35Hitz
- 37Raschl
Mainz
- 1Müller
- 34Baku
- 4St. Juste
- 19Niakhaté
- 3MartínBooked at 30minsSubstituted forBrosinskiat 84'minutes
- 6LatzaBooked at 79mins
- 14KundeSubstituted forBarreiro Martinsat 75'minutes
- 29BurkardtSubstituted forÖztunaliat 67'minutes
- 5Boëtius
- 21OnisiwoSubstituted forJiat 84'minutes
- 9MatetaSubstituted forSzalaiat 75'minutesBooked at 87mins
Substitutes
- 7Quaison
- 8Öztunali
- 11Ji
- 18Brosinski
- 23Mwene
- 28Szalai
- 35Barreiro Martins
- 37Dahmen
- 42Hack
- Referee:
- Frank Willenborg
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home70%
- Away30%
- Shots
- Home16
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away5
- Corners
- Home7
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away13
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Borussia Dortmund 0, 1. FSV Mainz 05 2.
Mateu Morey (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Dong-Won Ji (1. FSV Mainz 05).
Foul by Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund).
Jeremiah St. Juste (1. FSV Mainz 05) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Axel Witsel (Borussia Dortmund) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Axel Witsel (Borussia Dortmund).
Danny Latza (1. FSV Mainz 05) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Achraf Hakimi (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt blocked. Mats Hummels (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Marcel Schmelzer.
Booking
Ádám Szalai (1. FSV Mainz 05) is shown the yellow card.
Ádám Szalai (1. FSV Mainz 05) has gone down, but the referee deems it simulation.
Foul by Nico Schulz (Borussia Dortmund).
Ridle Baku (1. FSV Mainz 05) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, 1. FSV Mainz 05. Daniel Brosinski replaces Aarón Martín.
Substitution
Substitution, 1. FSV Mainz 05. Dong-Won Ji replaces Karim Onisiwo.
Substitution
Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Nico Schulz replaces Raphael Guerreiro.
Booking
Achraf Hakimi (Borussia Dortmund) is shown the yellow card.
Mateu Morey (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Aarón Martín (1. FSV Mainz 05).
Attempt missed. Emre Can (Borussia Dortmund) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high following a set piece situation.
Booking
Danny Latza (1. FSV Mainz 05) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Raphael Guerreiro (Borussia Dortmund) is shown the yellow card.
Raphael Guerreiro (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Danny Latza (1. FSV Mainz 05).
Attempt saved. Ádám Szalai (1. FSV Mainz 05) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Aarón Martín with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Mateu Morey replaces Jadon Sancho.
Foul by Axel Witsel (Borussia Dortmund).
Danny Latza (1. FSV Mainz 05) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Axel Witsel (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ádám Szalai (1. FSV Mainz 05).
Substitution
Substitution, 1. FSV Mainz 05. Leandro Barreiro Martins replaces Pierre Kunde.
Substitution
Substitution, 1. FSV Mainz 05. Ádám Szalai replaces Jean-Philippe Mateta.
Attempt blocked. Marcel Schmelzer (Borussia Dortmund) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Raphael Guerreiro.
Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by Danny Latza.
Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by Florian Müller.
Attempt saved. Achraf Hakimi (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.
Raphael Guerreiro (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Danny Latza (1. FSV Mainz 05).