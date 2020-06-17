Match ends, Osasuna 0, Atlético de Madrid 5.
Osasuna 0-5 Atletico Madrid: Joao Felix scores two goals
Portugal forward Joao Felix scored two goals as Atletico Madrid moved into a Champions League spot with a crushing win at Osasuna.
The 20-year-old Portugal forward, a £113m signing from Benfica last July, struck either side of half-time before three goals in the last 11 minutes.
Marcos Llorente made it 3-0, and Alvaro Morata and Yannick Carrasco added to Osasuna's pain with late goals.
Atletico, who had started the day sixth in the table, climb to fourth.
They are two points behind third-placed Sevilla after their biggest win of the season, while their remaining nine games include a trip to leaders Barcelona on 1 July.
Diego Simeone's side have taken four points from two games since La Liga resumed behind closed doors last week after being suspended because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Osasuna are 11th in the table.
Line-ups
Osasuna
- 13Martínez
- 4GarcíaSubstituted forVidal Mirallesat 67'minutes
- 23Hernández
- 5García
- 15LatorreSubstituted forEstupiñánat 67'minutes
- 27Moncayola
- 10Torres
- 20BrasanacSubstituted forLópezat 62'minutes
- 21PérezBooked at 85mins
- 16ArnáizBooked at 58minsSubstituted forGarcíaat 62'minutes
- 11Gallego PuigsechBooked at 73minsSubstituted forCardonaat 79'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Herrera
- 2Vidal Miralles
- 3Rodríguez Navas
- 6Sanjurjo
- 7Cardona
- 8Mérida Pérez
- 14García
- 22López
- 25Pérez
- 30Estupiñán
- 33Martínez
- 34Oroz
Atl Madrid
- 13Oblak
- 4AriasBooked at 6mins
- 15SavicBooked at 45mins
- 2Giménez
- 12Lodi dos Santos
- 10CorreaSubstituted forLlorenteat 63'minutes
- 16Herrera
- 8SaúlSubstituted forCarrascoat 84'minutes
- 6Koke
- 7SequeiraBooked at 45minsSubstituted forParteyat 69'minutes
- 19Diego CostaSubstituted forMorataat 63'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Adán
- 5Partey
- 9Morata
- 11Lemar
- 14Llorente
- 17Saponjic
- 20Machín Pérez
- 21Carrasco
- 22Hermoso
- 23Trippier
- 35Sánchez
- 38Moya
- Referee:
- Ricardo de Burgos Bengoetxea
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home48%
- Away52%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away6
- Corners
- Home3
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away8
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Osasuna 0, Atlético de Madrid 5.
Attempt blocked. Thomas Partey (Atlético de Madrid) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Yannick Carrasco.
Corner, Atlético de Madrid. Conceded by Nacho Vidal.
Attempt saved. Rubén García (Osasuna) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Marc Cardona.
Foul by Koke (Atlético de Madrid).
Roberto Torres (Osasuna) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Rubén García (Osasuna) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Adrián López.
Goal!
Goal! Osasuna 0, Atlético de Madrid 5. Yannick Carrasco (Atlético de Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Marcos Llorente.
Attempt missed. Jon Moncayola (Osasuna) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Marc Cardona.
Booking
Iñigo Pérez (Osasuna) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Héctor Herrera (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Iñigo Pérez (Osasuna).
Substitution
Substitution, Atlético de Madrid. Yannick Carrasco replaces Saúl Ñíguez.
VAR Decision: Goal Osasuna 0-4 Atlético de Madrid (Álvaro Morata).
Goal!
Goal! Osasuna 0, Atlético de Madrid 4. Álvaro Morata (Atlético de Madrid) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Marcos Llorente.
Corner, Osasuna. Conceded by José Giménez.
Attempt saved. Marc Cardona (Osasuna) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Goal!
Goal! Osasuna 0, Atlético de Madrid 3. Marcos Llorente (Atlético de Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Héctor Herrera following a set piece situation.
Substitution
Substitution, Osasuna. Marc Cardona replaces Enric Gallego.
Álvaro Morata (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Aridane Hernández (Osasuna).
Offside, Atlético de Madrid. Renan Lodi tries a through ball, but Álvaro Morata is caught offside.
Foul by Saúl Ñíguez (Atlético de Madrid).
Pervis Estupiñán (Osasuna) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Booking
Enric Gallego (Osasuna) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
José Giménez (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Enric Gallego (Osasuna).
Offside, Atlético de Madrid. Koke tries a through ball, but Marcos Llorente is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Atlético de Madrid. Thomas Partey replaces João Félix.
Attempt blocked. Roberto Torres (Osasuna) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Rubén García.
Substitution
Substitution, Osasuna. Pervis Estupiñán replaces Toni Lato.
Substitution
Substitution, Osasuna. Nacho Vidal replaces Unai García.
Attempt missed. Aridane Hernández (Osasuna) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Iñigo Pérez with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Osasuna. Conceded by Marcos Llorente.
Attempt missed. Rubén García (Osasuna) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Iñigo Pérez.
Substitution
Substitution, Atlético de Madrid. Marcos Llorente replaces Ángel Correa.
Substitution
Substitution, Atlético de Madrid. Álvaro Morata replaces Diego Costa.
Attempt missed. Adrián López (Osasuna) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Enric Gallego with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Osasuna. Rubén García replaces José Arnáiz.