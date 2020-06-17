Coppa Italia final: Napoli beat Juventus 4-2 on penalties

For Manchester City player Danilo (left) missed a crucial penalty for Juve in the shoot-out

Napoli held their nerve to claim a first major trophy in six seasons by beating Juventus in a penalty shootout in the Coppa Italia final.

Arkadiusz Milik scored the winning spot-kick after Paulo Dybala had seen his first for Juve saved, before team-mate Danilo blazed the second over.

This followed a hard-fought 0-0 over 90 minutes of few chances, played behind closed doors at the Stadio Olimpico.

It gives Napoli boss Gennaro Gattuso his first major trophy as a manager.

