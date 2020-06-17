Italian Coppa Italia
Napoli0Juventus0
Napoli win 4-2 on penalties

Coppa Italia final: Napoli beat Juventus 4-2 on penalties

Danilo (left) tackles Napoli's Polish defender Piotr Zielinski
For Manchester City player Danilo (left) missed a crucial penalty for Juve in the shoot-out

Napoli held their nerve to claim a first major trophy in six seasons by beating Juventus in a penalty shootout in the Coppa Italia final.

Arkadiusz Milik scored the winning spot-kick after Paulo Dybala had seen his first for Juve saved, before team-mate Danilo blazed the second over.

This followed a hard-fought 0-0 over 90 minutes of few chances, played behind closed doors at the Stadio Olimpico.

It gives Napoli boss Gennaro Gattuso his first major trophy as a manager.

More to follow.

Line-ups

Napoli

  • 1Meret
  • 22Di Lorenzo
  • 19Maksimovic
  • 26Koulibaly
  • 6Mário RuiBooked at 77minsSubstituted forHysajat 81'minutes
  • 8RuizSubstituted forMarques Loureiroat 80'minutes
  • 4Demme
  • 20ZielinskiSubstituted forElmasat 88'minutes
  • 7CallejónSubstituted forPolitanoat 66'minutes
  • 14MertensSubstituted forMilikat 67'minutes
  • 24Insigne

Substitutes

  • 5Marques Loureiro
  • 9Llorente
  • 11Lozano
  • 12Elmas
  • 13Luperto
  • 21Politano
  • 23Hysaj
  • 27Karnezis
  • 31Ghoulam
  • 34Younes
  • 44Manolas
  • 99Milik

Juventus

  • 77Buffon
  • 16Ju CuadradoSubstituted forRamseyat 85'minutes
  • 4de Ligt
  • 19BonucciBooked at 51mins
  • 12Lobo Silva
  • 30Bentancur
  • 5PjanicSubstituted forBernardeschiat 74'minutes
  • 14Matuidi
  • 11Douglas CostaSubstituted forDaniloat 66'minutes
  • 10DybalaBooked at 83mins
  • 7Cristiano Ronaldo

Substitutes

  • 1Szczesny
  • 2De Sciglio
  • 8Ramsey
  • 13Danilo
  • 24Rugani
  • 25Rabiot
  • 31Pinsoglio
  • 33Bernardeschi
  • 35Olivieri
  • 38Muratore
  • 44Vrioni
  • 46Zanimacchia
Referee:
Daniele Doveri

Match Stats

Home TeamNapoliAway TeamJuventus
Possession
Home46%
Away54%
Shots
Home15
Away13
Shots on Target
Home7
Away3
Corners
Home5
Away5
Fouls
Home9
Away19

