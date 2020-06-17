Coppa Italia final: Napoli beat Juventus 4-2 on penalties
Napoli held their nerve to claim a first major trophy in six seasons by beating Juventus in a penalty shootout in the Coppa Italia final.
Arkadiusz Milik scored the winning spot-kick after Paulo Dybala had seen his first for Juve saved, before team-mate Danilo blazed the second over.
This followed a hard-fought 0-0 over 90 minutes of few chances, played behind closed doors at the Stadio Olimpico.
It gives Napoli boss Gennaro Gattuso his first major trophy as a manager.
Line-ups
Napoli
- 1Meret
- 22Di Lorenzo
- 19Maksimovic
- 26Koulibaly
- 6Mário RuiBooked at 77minsSubstituted forHysajat 81'minutes
- 8RuizSubstituted forMarques Loureiroat 80'minutes
- 4Demme
- 20ZielinskiSubstituted forElmasat 88'minutes
- 7CallejónSubstituted forPolitanoat 66'minutes
- 14MertensSubstituted forMilikat 67'minutes
- 24Insigne
Substitutes
- 5Marques Loureiro
- 9Llorente
- 11Lozano
- 12Elmas
- 13Luperto
- 21Politano
- 23Hysaj
- 27Karnezis
- 31Ghoulam
- 34Younes
- 44Manolas
- 99Milik
Juventus
- 77Buffon
- 16Ju CuadradoSubstituted forRamseyat 85'minutes
- 4de Ligt
- 19BonucciBooked at 51mins
- 12Lobo Silva
- 30Bentancur
- 5PjanicSubstituted forBernardeschiat 74'minutes
- 14Matuidi
- 11Douglas CostaSubstituted forDaniloat 66'minutes
- 10DybalaBooked at 83mins
- 7Cristiano Ronaldo
Substitutes
- 1Szczesny
- 2De Sciglio
- 8Ramsey
- 13Danilo
- 24Rugani
- 25Rabiot
- 31Pinsoglio
- 33Bernardeschi
- 35Olivieri
- 38Muratore
- 44Vrioni
- 46Zanimacchia
- Referee:
- Daniele Doveri
Match Stats
Home TeamNapoliAway TeamJuventus
- Possession
- Home46%
- Away54%
- Shots
- Home15
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away3
- Corners
- Home5
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away19