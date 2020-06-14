Liverpool winger Taiwo Awoniyi taken to hospital playing for Mainz against Augsburg

Taiwo Awoniyi receives treatment before being carried off on a stretcher

Liverpool winger Taiwo Awoniyi was taken to hospital after suffering a head injury playing for German club Mainz, where he is on loan.

Awoniyi, 22, was hurt after a clash of heads with Augsburg defender Felix Uduokhai in the first half.

The former Nigeria youth international landed awkwardly and, after a delay, was carried off on a stretcher with his neck in a brace.

Mainz said Awoniyi was responsive and had been taken to hospital for tests.

Awoniyi, who has yet to make an appearance for Liverpool since joining in 2015, has played in 12 Bundesliga games for Mainz since joining on a season-long loan last August.

He has also had loan spells at German side FSV Frankfurt, Dutch team NEC and Belgium sides Royal Excel Mouscron and Gent.

Augsburg won the game 1-0 thanks to a first-minute goal by former Mainz forward Florian Niederlechner, to leave his old club 15th in the table, just three points above the relegation zone with three games to play.