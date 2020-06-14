Match ends, 1. FSV Mainz 05 0, FC Augsburg 1.
Liverpool winger Taiwo Awoniyi taken to hospital playing for Mainz against Augsburg
Liverpool winger Taiwo Awoniyi was taken to hospital after suffering a head injury playing for German club Mainz, where he is on loan.
Awoniyi, 22, was hurt after a clash of heads with Augsburg defender Felix Uduokhai in the first half.
The former Nigeria youth international landed awkwardly and, after a delay, was carried off on a stretcher with his neck in a brace.
Mainz said Awoniyi was responsive and had been taken to hospital for tests.
Awoniyi, who has yet to make an appearance for Liverpool since joining in 2015, has played in 12 Bundesliga games for Mainz since joining on a season-long loan last August.
He has also had loan spells at German side FSV Frankfurt, Dutch team NEC and Belgium sides Royal Excel Mouscron and Gent.
Augsburg won the game 1-0 thanks to a first-minute goal by former Mainz forward Florian Niederlechner, to leave his old club 15th in the table, just three points above the relegation zone with three games to play.
Line-ups
Mainz
- 1Müller
- 23MweneSubstituted forBakuat 45'minutes
- 4St. Juste
- 19Niakhaté
- 18Brosinski
- 35Barreiro MartinsBooked at 41minsSubstituted forBoëtiusat 65'minutes
- 6LatzaSubstituted forFernandesat 77'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 8ÖztunaliSubstituted forSzalaiat 76'minutes
- 7Quaison
- 22AwoniyiSubstituted forOnisiwoat 23'minutes
- 9Mateta
Substitutes
- 5Boëtius
- 14Kunde
- 20Fernandes
- 21Onisiwo
- 28Szalai
- 29Burkardt
- 34Baku
- 37Dahmen
- 42Hack
Augsburg
- 1Luthe
- 32FrambergerBooked at 68minsSubstituted forJedvajat 70'minutes
- 6Gouweleeuw
- 19UduokhaiBooked at 45mins
- 31Max
- 8Khedira
- 25GruezoBooked at 45minsSubstituted forOxfordat 78'minutes
- 17Sarenren BazeeBooked at 62minsSubstituted forHahnat 62'minutes
- 23RichterSubstituted forFinnbogasonat 62'minutes
- 16Vargas
- 7NiederlechnerSubstituted forLöwenat 70'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Lichtsteiner
- 4Götze
- 5Suchy
- 18Jedvaj
- 21Koubek
- 27Finnbogason
- 28Hahn
- 29Löwen
- 36Oxford
- Referee:
- Marco Fritz
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home66%
- Away34%
- Shots
- Home17
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away3
- Corners
- Home9
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away14
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, 1. FSV Mainz 05 0, FC Augsburg 1.
Corner, FC Augsburg. Conceded by Jean-Philippe Mateta.
Attempt blocked. Philipp Max (FC Augsburg) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Booking
Edimilson Fernandes (1. FSV Mainz 05) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Edimilson Fernandes (1. FSV Mainz 05).
Eduard Löwen (FC Augsburg) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ádám Szalai (1. FSV Mainz 05).
Reece Oxford (FC Augsburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Jean-Paul Boëtius (1. FSV Mainz 05) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Karim Onisiwo.
Jean-Paul Boëtius (1. FSV Mainz 05) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Eduard Löwen (FC Augsburg).
Attempt missed. Jean-Philippe Mateta (1. FSV Mainz 05) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Ádám Szalai with a cross.
Moussa Niakhaté (1. FSV Mainz 05) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by André Hahn (FC Augsburg).
Corner, 1. FSV Mainz 05. Conceded by Jeffrey Gouweleeuw.
Attempt blocked. Ádám Szalai (1. FSV Mainz 05) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jean-Paul Boëtius.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Augsburg. Reece Oxford replaces Carlos Gruezo.
Attempt missed. Ruben Vargas (FC Augsburg) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Alfred Finnbogason.
Substitution
Substitution, 1. FSV Mainz 05. Edimilson Fernandes replaces Danny Latza.
Substitution
Substitution, 1. FSV Mainz 05. Ádám Szalai replaces Levin Öztunali.
Jeremiah St. Juste (1. FSV Mainz 05) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Eduard Löwen (FC Augsburg).
Foul by Jean-Paul Boëtius (1. FSV Mainz 05).
Alfred Finnbogason (FC Augsburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Augsburg. Eduard Löwen replaces Florian Niederlechner.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Augsburg. Tin Jedvaj replaces Raphael Framberger.
Karim Onisiwo (1. FSV Mainz 05) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Raphael Framberger (FC Augsburg).
Attempt saved. Daniel Brosinski (1. FSV Mainz 05) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Booking
Raphael Framberger (FC Augsburg) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Jean-Paul Boëtius (1. FSV Mainz 05) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Raphael Framberger (FC Augsburg).
Attempt missed. Jean-Philippe Mateta (1. FSV Mainz 05) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right following a corner.
Corner, 1. FSV Mainz 05. Conceded by Rani Khedira.
Danny Latza (1. FSV Mainz 05) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Alfred Finnbogason (FC Augsburg).
Corner, 1. FSV Mainz 05. Conceded by André Hahn.
Substitution
Substitution, 1. FSV Mainz 05. Jean-Paul Boëtius replaces Leandro Barreiro Martins.
Attempt blocked. Robin Quaison (1. FSV Mainz 05) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.