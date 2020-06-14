Swansea City: Steve Cooper tells players to be 'adaptable' during restart

Mike van der Hoorn signed a three-year contract when he joined Swansea from Ajax in 2016

Swansea City head coach Steve Cooper has told his promotion chasers being adaptable will be key to success as the Championship restart.

Cooper revealed club captain Mike van der Hoorn is set to step up training with a view to playing in the run-in.

Play-off contenders Swansea resume away to relegation threatened Middlesbrough on Saturday.

With five substitutes permitted in matches, Cooper predicts "different teams" within a game.

The Swans boss says the advent of nine substitutes on the bench will provide a different dimension.

"What is going to be key is players being very adaptable and having to get used to playing with different partners and playing in different teams - and that is going to be within a game," he said.

"Because you can change half the outfield, teams will look different at the start to what they finish with.

"It is also going to be from one game to the other. It is not going to be often teams will pick the same side consecutively. They might do that in the first and second game because they have given us a week between them.

"But when we get into the real bulk of the nine remaining games players are going to have to be very adaptable about playing in different positions, with different partners and in different scenarios all the time."

Cooper believes squad depth will be important too, though will provide opportunities for youngsters.

Swansea are currently 11th in the Championship, three points adrift of the play-off positions.

They had two practice "derby" games against rivals Cardiff City on Saturday, which finished 0-0 and 1-1.

The Swans chief is hopeful of being boosted by the return of Dutch centre back Van der Hoorn who has been sidelined since January after knee surgery.

The defender could return to training on grass this week or next and, providing his rehabilitation continues without a hitch, Swansea will gradually build up his fitness.

Cooper said: "Obviously there won't be loads of normal training sessions once the games kick in. But we have a plan for him which I discussed with him last week.

"We will carry on with the discussions this week and all being well he finishes the last part of his rehab and integrates back into the squad without any setbacks, he might be able to feature at some stage. But it won't be the first couple of games."

The 27-year-old is one of the players within the Swansea squad whose contract expires on 30 June.

But Cooper remains optimistic they will play on for the extension of the season with Swansea's last regular fixture due to take place on 22 July, at Reading.

Play-off semi finals could follow, with the final on 2 August.

Cooper added: "There are obviously some individual situations which we need to finalise and tie up. But there are no real concerns.

"All the discussions I have been having on an individual basis have been positive."