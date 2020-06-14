Match ends, Athletic Club 1, Atlético de Madrid 1.
Athletic Bilbao 1-1 Atletico Madrid: Former Chelsea forward Diego Costa scores in draw
Diego Costa marks his first Atletico Madrid goal of 2020 by paying tribute to Virginia Torrecilla - a midfielder for their women's team - who had surgery for a brain tumour.
Costa celebrated equalising in a draw with Athletic Bilbao by holding a shirt with Torrecilla's name and number.
Torrecilla had a successful operation to remove a brain tumour in May.
Bilbao captain Iker Muniain had opened the scoring in the 37th minute only for Costa to level two minutes later.
This was Atletico's first match since knocking holders Liverpool out of the Champions League at Anfield on 11 March.
Diego Simeone's side remain sixth in the table but are now level on points with Real Sociedad, who sit fourth and in the final Champions League qualifying spot.
In their first game back since La Liga resumed after being suspended because of the coronavirus pandemic, Atletico were denied all three points when Bilbao keeper Unai Simon produced a fine late save to keep out Santiago Arias.
Atletico, who included former Tottenham defender Kieran Trippier, are at mid-table Osasuna on Wednesday (21:00 BST).
Bilbao, who still have to face leaders Barcelona away on 23 June and second-placed Real Madrid at home on 5 July, remain 10th in the table.
Line-ups
Ath Bilbao
- 1Simón
- 21Capa
- 5Álvarez
- 4MartínezBooked at 84mins
- 17Berchiche IzetaSubstituted forNúñezat 83'minutes
- 14García Carrillo
- 8LópezSubstituted forVesgaat 63'minutes
- 22García
- 10MuniainBooked at 6minsSubstituted forDe Marcosat 83'minutes
- 11CórdobaSubstituted forSancetat 63'minutes
- 9WilliamsBooked at 45minsSubstituted forKodroat 90+1'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Núñez
- 6San José
- 7Etxebarria
- 12Larrazabal
- 13Herrerín
- 15Lekue
- 16Vesga
- 18De Marcos
- 19Gómez
- 23Kodro
- 24Balenziaga
- 34Sancet
Atl Madrid
- 13Oblak
- 23TrippierSubstituted forAriasat 63'minutes
- 15Savic
- 2Giménez
- 12Lodi dos Santos
- 6KokeSubstituted forHerreraat 78'minutes
- 5Partey
- 8Saúl
- 21CarrascoSubstituted forLemarat 63'minutes
- 14LlorenteSubstituted forCorreaat 68'minutes
- 19Diego CostaSubstituted forMorataat 63'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Adán
- 4Arias
- 9Morata
- 10Correa
- 11Lemar
- 16Herrera
- 17Saponjic
- 22Hermoso
- 32Riquelme
- 34Camello
- 35Sánchez
- 38Moya
- Referee:
- José Luis González González
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home55%
- Away45%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away2
- Corners
- Home5
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away9
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Athletic Club 1, Atlético de Madrid 1.
Corner, Atlético de Madrid. Conceded by Dani García.
Hand ball by Oihan Sancet (Athletic Club).
Attempt missed. Ángel Correa (Atlético de Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Attempt missed. Unai Núñez (Athletic Club) header from a difficult angle on the left is too high. Assisted by Yeray Álvarez with a cross following a set piece situation.
Substitution
Substitution, Athletic Club. Kenan Kodro replaces Iñaki Williams.
Raúl García (Athletic Club) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Saúl Ñíguez (Atlético de Madrid).
Offside, Athletic Club. Unai Simón tries a through ball, but Iñaki Williams is caught offside.
Mikel Vesga (Athletic Club) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Héctor Herrera (Atlético de Madrid).
Corner, Athletic Club. Conceded by Thomas Partey.
Iñaki Williams (Athletic Club) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Saúl Ñíguez (Atlético de Madrid).
Attempt blocked. Thomas Partey (Atlético de Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Booking
Íñigo Martínez (Athletic Club) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Íñigo Martínez (Athletic Club).
Santiago Arias (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Athletic Club. Óscar De Marcos replaces Iker Muniain.
Substitution
Substitution, Athletic Club. Unai Núñez replaces Yuri.
Corner, Atlético de Madrid. Conceded by Unai Simón.
Attempt saved. Santiago Arias (Atlético de Madrid) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Foul by Mikel Vesga (Athletic Club).
Thomas Lemar (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Atlético de Madrid. Héctor Herrera replaces Koke.
Attempt blocked. Thomas Lemar (Atlético de Madrid) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Raúl García (Athletic Club).
Thomas Partey (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Raúl García (Athletic Club) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Koke (Atlético de Madrid).
Attempt blocked. Mikel Vesga (Athletic Club) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Athletic Club. Conceded by Santiago Arias.
Offside, Atlético de Madrid. Stefan Savic tries a through ball, but Álvaro Morata is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Atlético de Madrid. Ángel Correa replaces Marcos Llorente.
Offside, Athletic Club. Raúl García tries a through ball, but Ander Capa is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Athletic Club. Oihan Sancet replaces Iñigo Córdoba.
Substitution
Substitution, Athletic Club. Mikel Vesga replaces Unai López.
Substitution
Substitution, Atlético de Madrid. Thomas Lemar replaces Yannick Carrasco.
Substitution
Substitution, Atlético de Madrid. Álvaro Morata replaces Diego Costa.