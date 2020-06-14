Spanish La Liga
Athletic Bilbao 1-1 Atletico Madrid: Former Chelsea forward Diego Costa scores in draw

Diego Costa scored his first goal since 19 October
Diego Costa scored his first goal since 19 October - and celebrated by holding aloft Virginia Torrecilla's shirt

Diego Costa marks his first Atletico Madrid goal of 2020 by paying tribute to Virginia Torrecilla - a midfielder for their women's team - who had surgery for a brain tumour.

Costa celebrated equalising in a draw with Athletic Bilbao by holding a shirt with Torrecilla's name and number.

Torrecilla had a successful operation to remove a brain tumour in May.

Bilbao captain Iker Muniain had opened the scoring in the 37th minute only for Costa to level two minutes later.

This was Atletico's first match since knocking holders Liverpool out of the Champions League at Anfield on 11 March.

Diego Simeone's side remain sixth in the table but are now level on points with Real Sociedad, who sit fourth and in the final Champions League qualifying spot.

Athletic Bilbao fans greeted the team coach before the match at the San Mames Stadium
In their first game back since La Liga resumed after being suspended because of the coronavirus pandemic, Atletico were denied all three points when Bilbao keeper Unai Simon produced a fine late save to keep out Santiago Arias.

Atletico, who included former Tottenham defender Kieran Trippier, are at mid-table Osasuna on Wednesday (21:00 BST).

Bilbao, who still have to face leaders Barcelona away on 23 June and second-placed Real Madrid at home on 5 July, remain 10th in the table.

Line-ups

Ath Bilbao

  • 1Simón
  • 21Capa
  • 5Álvarez
  • 4MartínezBooked at 84mins
  • 17Berchiche IzetaSubstituted forNúñezat 83'minutes
  • 14García Carrillo
  • 8LópezSubstituted forVesgaat 63'minutes
  • 22García
  • 10MuniainBooked at 6minsSubstituted forDe Marcosat 83'minutes
  • 11CórdobaSubstituted forSancetat 63'minutes
  • 9WilliamsBooked at 45minsSubstituted forKodroat 90+1'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Núñez
  • 6San José
  • 7Etxebarria
  • 12Larrazabal
  • 13Herrerín
  • 15Lekue
  • 16Vesga
  • 18De Marcos
  • 19Gómez
  • 23Kodro
  • 24Balenziaga
  • 34Sancet

Atl Madrid

  • 13Oblak
  • 23TrippierSubstituted forAriasat 63'minutes
  • 15Savic
  • 2Giménez
  • 12Lodi dos Santos
  • 6KokeSubstituted forHerreraat 78'minutes
  • 5Partey
  • 8Saúl
  • 21CarrascoSubstituted forLemarat 63'minutes
  • 14LlorenteSubstituted forCorreaat 68'minutes
  • 19Diego CostaSubstituted forMorataat 63'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Adán
  • 4Arias
  • 9Morata
  • 10Correa
  • 11Lemar
  • 16Herrera
  • 17Saponjic
  • 22Hermoso
  • 32Riquelme
  • 34Camello
  • 35Sánchez
  • 38Moya
Referee:
José Luis González González

Match Stats

Home TeamAth BilbaoAway TeamAtl Madrid
Possession
Home55%
Away45%
Shots
Home10
Away9
Shots on Target
Home3
Away2
Corners
Home5
Away7
Fouls
Home10
Away9

Live Text

Match ends, Athletic Club 1, Atlético de Madrid 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Athletic Club 1, Atlético de Madrid 1.

Corner, Atlético de Madrid. Conceded by Dani García.

Hand ball by Oihan Sancet (Athletic Club).

Attempt missed. Ángel Correa (Atlético de Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

Attempt missed. Unai Núñez (Athletic Club) header from a difficult angle on the left is too high. Assisted by Yeray Álvarez with a cross following a set piece situation.

Substitution

Substitution, Athletic Club. Kenan Kodro replaces Iñaki Williams.

Raúl García (Athletic Club) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Saúl Ñíguez (Atlético de Madrid).

Offside, Athletic Club. Unai Simón tries a through ball, but Iñaki Williams is caught offside.

Mikel Vesga (Athletic Club) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Héctor Herrera (Atlético de Madrid).

Corner, Athletic Club. Conceded by Thomas Partey.

Iñaki Williams (Athletic Club) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Saúl Ñíguez (Atlético de Madrid).

Attempt blocked. Thomas Partey (Atlético de Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Booking

Íñigo Martínez (Athletic Club) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Íñigo Martínez (Athletic Club).

Santiago Arias (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Substitution

Substitution, Athletic Club. Óscar De Marcos replaces Iker Muniain.

Substitution

Substitution, Athletic Club. Unai Núñez replaces Yuri.

Corner, Atlético de Madrid. Conceded by Unai Simón.

Attempt saved. Santiago Arias (Atlético de Madrid) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Foul by Mikel Vesga (Athletic Club).

Thomas Lemar (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Substitution

Substitution, Atlético de Madrid. Héctor Herrera replaces Koke.

Attempt blocked. Thomas Lemar (Atlético de Madrid) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Foul by Raúl García (Athletic Club).

Thomas Partey (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Raúl García (Athletic Club) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Koke (Atlético de Madrid).

Attempt blocked. Mikel Vesga (Athletic Club) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Corner, Athletic Club. Conceded by Santiago Arias.

Offside, Atlético de Madrid. Stefan Savic tries a through ball, but Álvaro Morata is caught offside.

Substitution

Substitution, Atlético de Madrid. Ángel Correa replaces Marcos Llorente.

Offside, Athletic Club. Raúl García tries a through ball, but Ander Capa is caught offside.

Substitution

Substitution, Athletic Club. Oihan Sancet replaces Iñigo Córdoba.

Substitution

Substitution, Athletic Club. Mikel Vesga replaces Unai López.

Substitution

Substitution, Atlético de Madrid. Thomas Lemar replaces Yannick Carrasco.

Substitution

Substitution, Atlético de Madrid. Álvaro Morata replaces Diego Costa.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 14th June 2020

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona28194567313661
2Real Madrid27168349193056
3Sevilla28148641291250
4Real Sociedad27144945331246
5Getafe28137838271146
6Atl Madrid281113432221046
7Valencia28111073940-143
8Villarreal28125114538741
9Granada28125113533241
10Ath Bilbao2891183024638
11Osasuna2781093438-434
12Levante28104143341-834
13Real Betis2889113845-733
14Real Valladolid28711102534-932
15Alavés2888122939-1032
16Eibar2776142741-1427
17Celta Vigo28511122235-1326
18Mallorca2874172848-2025
19Leganés2858152241-1923
20Espanyol2858152546-2123
View full Spanish La Liga table

