Athletic Bilbao 1-1 Atletico Madrid: Former Chelsea forward Diego Costa scores in draw

Diego Costa scored his first goal since 19 October - and celebrated by holding aloft Virginia Torrecilla's shirt

Diego Costa marks his first Atletico Madrid goal of 2020 by paying tribute to Virginia Torrecilla - a midfielder for their women's team - who had surgery for a brain tumour.

Costa celebrated equalising in a draw with Athletic Bilbao by holding a shirt with Torrecilla's name and number.

Torrecilla had a successful operation to remove a brain tumour in May.

Bilbao captain Iker Muniain had opened the scoring in the 37th minute only for Costa to level two minutes later.

This was Atletico's first match since knocking holders Liverpool out of the Champions League at Anfield on 11 March.

Diego Simeone's side remain sixth in the table but are now level on points with Real Sociedad, who sit fourth and in the final Champions League qualifying spot.

Athletic Bilbao fans greeted the team coach before the match at the San Mames Stadium

In their first game back since La Liga resumed after being suspended because of the coronavirus pandemic, Atletico were denied all three points when Bilbao keeper Unai Simon produced a fine late save to keep out Santiago Arias.

Atletico, who included former Tottenham defender Kieran Trippier, are at mid-table Osasuna on Wednesday (21:00 BST).

Bilbao, who still have to face leaders Barcelona away on 23 June and second-placed Real Madrid at home on 5 July, remain 10th in the table.