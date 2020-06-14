Women's sport has taken backseat because of coronavirus - Alex Scott

Chelsea were awarded the WSL title on a points-per-game basis after the season was ended early

Women's sport has taken a "backseat" to men's sport because of the coronavirus pandemic, says former England and Arsenal defender Alex Scott.

The Premier League season resumes on Wednesday and, in cricket, England's men will host West Indies in a three-Test series beginning on 8 July.

The Women's Super League was ended early on 25 May and England's women cricketers are currently not set to play until 1 September at earliest.

"That's frustrated me," said Scott.

"Not even just women's football - women's sport has taken a backseat in it [sport returning]."

Scott is part of a "renewal task force" advising the government on how sport can return safely amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking to the Laura Whitmore show on BBC Radio 5 Live, Scott said that was where she felt she "has to use my voice more".

"I was saying last week that it's not acceptable," she said.

"Women's sport in general has gained positive momentum and visibility for us does matter.

"But now we're going to go a whole summer of just watching men's sport again."

Chelsea were named WSL champions on a points-per-game basis after the season was ended last month, while discussions continue on whether to resume the women's FA Cup, which reached the quarter-final stage before elite football was suspended in England in March.

England's women cricketers return to training on 22 June, but India's tour set for 25 June to 9 July has been postponed.

The South Africa series from 1-16 September is still going ahead as it stands, although England women's managing director Clare Connor has floated the idea of a tri-series also featuring India.

In rugby, the women's top-flight Premier 15s season was declared null and void in March.

"I'm really pushing that when women's sport does return it doesn't just continue," added Scott.

"It needs to be better and we need to put things in place so that it won't happen again."