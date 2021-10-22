Dutch goalkeeper Sieb Dijkstra was a fans' favourite at Motherwell and Dundee United

Scottish Premiership: Dundee United v Motherwell Venue: Tannadice Park Date: Saturday, 23 October Time: 15:00 BST Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland 810MW/DAB/online and follow live text updates on the BBC Sport website and app

Maybe it was the pencil moustache. Or the mane of dark hair. Perhaps it was the distinctively flamboyant style of goalkeeping.

Whatever it was, Sieb Dijkstra stood apart in Scottish football and his cult hero status endures to this day, even if his famous facial hair has evolved into a goatee flecked with grey.

In his six seasons split between Motherwell and Dundee United in the 1990s, any cross into the box was Dijkstra's domain. He would rush out with limbs failing and not always collect, which explains some of his appeal. Risk-taking and entertainment were all part of the package.

"My time in Scotland was the happiest of my career," Dijkstra tells BBC Scotland. "The fans appreciate a goalkeeper who has a lot of courage and a style that stands out.

"I had a great bond with the supporters at both Motherwell and Dundee United. We clicked immediately. It's good to have banter with the fans and entertain them. I would do things like give them a wave and swing on the crossbar for a laugh.

"I still regularly get messages on social media from fans of both clubs - and even Celtic and Rangers supporters - which is really nice because it's over 20 years since my last game in Scotland."

Smuggling cats & being pals with Cooper

Dijkstra didn't know Motherwell from Manchester when he pitched up at Fir Park in 1991. Initially signed as back-up to Billy Thomson, within a year he was first choice.

Yet in the embryonic stages of Scottish stay, the Dutchman's risk-taking wasn't confined to his antics on the pitch. A trip back to Holland led to a terrifying visit in the middle of the night from customs officials after a 'smuggling' mission gone wrong.

"I had pet cats in Scotland and brought them with me in the car to Holland," he says. "I was aware it was against the regulations, but everything went well until the way back.

"I made it through customs, got off the ferry then had to stop at a petrol station in Hull and I let the cats out for a little while. That was not a good idea as someone saw it and reported me to police.

"I got home to Bothwell but at 3am that night, the doorbell rang and they took the cats away, they had to be in quarantine for six months. I had to pay a big fine. It cost me dearly that mistake."

Dijkstra had struck up an instant friendship with mercurial winger Davie Cooper, which would endure beyond their time as team-mates.

Cooper's sudden death from a brain haemorrhage in March 1995 left his pal devastated.

"When I joined Motherwell I lived two doors down from Davie and he immediately looked after me, showed me around and took me to restaurants. He was such a nice guy," Dijkstra says.

"Even when I moved on to QPR, we would still make a point of seeing each other whenever we were free. When his wife called and told me the news of his death I was absolutely heartbroken."

Dijkstra was the last line of a Motherwell side that finished third in 1994 - his final season at Fir Park - with the four-point deficit on champions Rangers the closest the club have come to a post-war top-flight title.

It remains a bittersweet memory for 53-year-old, who now runs own goalkeeping academy in the Netherlands.

"We had great belief we could win the title. We had players like Chris McCart, Paul Lambert and Tommy Coyne, and an amazing team sprit.

"It was a midweek game at home to Dundee United that we threw away the championship. We lost 2-1, there were only two games left and that was our chance gone."

Sieb Dijkstra spent six seasons in Scottish football in the 1990s

'McLean was so tough on me'

Dijkstra departed for QPR but barely featured for the London side and was back in Scotland two years later.

The manager who had taken him to Motherwell, Tommy McLean, was at at the helm of Dundee United and signed the keeper a second time for the Tannadice side's return to the top flight.

Just like at Motherwell, the fans took to him instantly and staccato chants of "Sieb! Sieb! Sieb!" would ring round the stands.

Again, a third-place finish was secured - a feat matched only once in United's last 34 seasons in the top flight.

"That was a lively dressing room," Dijkstra says. "Dave Bowman and Andy McLaren - they were great characters and funny guys, always taking the mickey out of players. Also Maurice Malpas, a legend of Dundee United. It was a joy to be part of that team.

"Tommy was really tough on me, but I needed that type of manager. He could also be complimentary, but every day he would say you could do better. He was never satisfied. That made me strong as a person."