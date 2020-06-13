Norwich player tests positive in latest Premier League coronavirus testing

There have been eight rounds of testing in the Premier League

A Norwich City player is one of two people to test positive for coronavirus from 1,200 tests in the latest round of Premier League testing.

There have now been 16 positive results from 8,687 tests in total.

The Premier League - suspended since 13 March - is set to resume behind closed doors on 17 June when Aston Villa host Sheffield United at 18:00 BST, with Manchester City v Arsenal at 20:15.

Bottom club Norwich said the player will self-isolate for seven days.

Norwich - six points from Premier League safety - host 14th place Southampton on Friday 19 June at 18:00 in their first fixture of the re-started campaign.

The eighth round of twice-weekly screening of players and club staff took place on 11 and 12 June.