Spanish La Liga
Real Madrid18:30Eibar
Venue: Alfredo Di Stéfano

Gareth Bale in squad as Real Madrid get set to return

Gareth Bale
Gareth Bale was an unused substitute the last time Real Madrid played

Gareth Bale could feature for Real Madrid when they return to La Liga action against Eibar.

Wales star Bale is in a 23-man squad named by Zinedine Zidane as second-placed Real host an Eibar side who are two points clear of the bottom three.

Bale was an unused substitute for Real's last game, a 2-1 loss at Real Betis on 8 March.

Former Chelsea forward Eden Hazard is back in contention after breaking his ankle in February.

Bale, 30, has scored three times in his 18 Real games in 2019-20.

His last appearance came as a substitute in the 2-1 Champions League defeat to Manchester City on 26 February.

Real won 4-0 at Eibar when the two teams met earlier in the season, with Karim Benzema scoring twice.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 14th June 2020

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona27184563313258
2Real Madrid27168349193056
3Sevilla28148641291250
4Real Sociedad27144945331246
5Getafe28137838271146
6Atl Madrid271112431211045
7Valencia28111073940-143
8Granada28125113533241
9Villarreal28116114438639
10Ath Bilbao2791082923637
11Osasuna2781093438-434
12Levante28104143341-834
13Real Betis2889113845-733
14Alavés2888122939-1032
15Real Valladolid27611102333-1029
16Eibar2776142741-1427
17Celta Vigo28512112234-1227
18Mallorca2774162844-1625
19Leganés2758142139-1823
20Espanyol2858152546-2123
View full Spanish La Liga table

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you