Lewis Ferguson: Aberdeen midfielder says he is at the right club to develop

Ferguson has been linked with a move away from Aberdeen

Lewis Ferguson says Aberdeen is the right place to continue his development amid interest from other clubs.

The 20-year-old was named Young Player of the Year by the Scottish Football Writers' Association this week.

Ferguson, whose dad Derek and uncle Barry both played for Rangers, has been linked with a switch to Ibrox.

"I'm with the right people at the moment to go and kick on and progress my career," Ferguson said.

"The only thing that's going to make you a better player is playing games. There's no point going to a bigger club with a bigger contract and sitting on the bench or not making squads."

After moving from Hamilton Academical in 2018, Ferguson quickly became a pivotal player at Pittodrie, helping Aberdeen to fourth in the Premiership last season and to the semi-final of the Scottish Cup, which is yet to be played.

Ferguson, who is under contract until 2024, told BBC Scotland the "timing has to be right" for young players before moving to a new club, and added Celtic's Ryan Christie is someone he would like to "emulate".

Christie was on the fringes of the Premiership champions' squad before a loan move to Aberdeen in 2017. After 18 months at Pittodrie he returned to Celtic, where he has become a key player in Neil Lennon's side and for Scotland.

"When you look at how Christie's career went, when he came up to Aberdeen he took it to another level," Ferguson said.

"The club [Aberdeen] and the staff helped him do that. He obviously went back to Celtic and took it up another notch. It's a bit of inspiration when you look at what he did. I'm looking to emulate that in my career."