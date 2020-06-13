Professor Jason Leitch 'more hopeful' on 1 August Premiership restart

Media playback is not supported on this device Watch: Ross County start socially-distanced training

Scotland's national clinical director Professor Jason Leitch is "more hopeful" but "still cautious" about the prospect of a 1 August return for the Scottish Premiership.

Clubs are allowed to train with restrictions in place as they work towards starting the new season.

Professor Leitch believes a drop in the number of cases and the rate of infection make the scheduled start more likely.

"We've had another good week," he said.

"I am more hopeful this Saturday than I was last Saturday but I'm still cautious. Gradually as we move things seem to be going in the right direction.

"Things are beginning to fall into place that would allow us to put another layer of pencil over that date. But it's still early days."