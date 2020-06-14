Paul Elliott hails power of football to tackle racial inequality

Paul Elliott argues that football club boards should be representative of the communities in which they operate

Former Celtic centre-half Paul Elliott believes football can be an important factor in tackling racial inequality.

The Black Lives Matter campaign and the inequalities highlighted by coronavirus have brought matters of race to the fore in recent weeks and months.

"The power of football can bring us all together," said Elliott, chair of the FA's Inclusion Advisory Board.

He applauded comments made by John Barnes that black managers are given less time when results are poor.

"All we want is to work in a racist-free environment and have equal opportunities," he told BBC Radio Scotland's Sportsound programme.

"That's the broader societal narrative that we need to get to."

While former Celtic boss Barnes claims that for black managers it is not so much about a lack of opportunities but "the opportunity to be given time, trust, belief", Elliott highlighted "the disproportionality of black managers [compared] to the actual black participants".

Referring to English football, he said: "If you look at the current state of affairs, 30% of the players are black yet you've only got six black managers across all four divisions and one in the Premier League.

"I think that tells its own narrative. This isn't just a football thing; it goes across government, the Army, the NHS, FTSE 100, the judicial system.

"The talent pool is there but it's about giving it a chance."

Celtic centre-half Paul Elliott was PFA Scotland's Players' Player of the Year in season 1990-91

Elliott claimed football can "break down social ills and barriers" and echoed Barnes's comments that often it is unconscious bias that affects appointments and sackings.

He wishes to see greater diversity in boardrooms, with candidates from black and ethnic minority communities given greater exposure to job interviews.

"You need to have an equitable and transparent process," he said.

"Most chairmen that sack their manager know who they're bringing in before they sack their manager.

"The clubs need to realise there's a social reason to do the right thing, to be inclusive, because you have to be representative of your community.

"There's a human reason to do the right thing, but also there's an economic upside to an inclusive and diverse board. You have diversity of thought.

"Unconscious bias comes from the decision-making process and it's those barriers that need to be broken down."

'Representative and reflective of Scotland'

David McArdle, the Scottish FA's diversity and inclusion manager, said his organisation's vision was to be "representative and reflective of the demographic of Scotland".

Speaking on Sportsound, McArdle said: "If you look at the census from nearly 10 years ago, 8% of the Scottish population are from an ethnic minority.

"What we aim to do in Scotland is have that 8% reflected across everything we do. If we look at active coaches, we're at about 8% from an ethnic minority."