Aberdeen: Four players depart after contracts expire

Loan players Jon Gallagher and Greg Leigh are among four departures from Pittodrie
Goalkeeper Danny Rogers and midfielder Frank Ross have left Aberdeen at the end of their contracts.

The Scottish Premiership club are in "positive talks" with back-up keeper Tomas Cerny over a new deal.

Defender Greg Leigh and winger Jon Gallagher have returned to NAC Breda and Atlanta United respectively after loan spells.

Ross, 22, made 14 appearances while fellow youth academy graduate Rogers, 27, played four times.

Aberdeen have also released 10 players from their development squad and first-team manager Derek McInnes said: "It is always extremely difficult when you have to release players, many of whom have had an association with the club for a number of years."

