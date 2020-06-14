Wales Women: Euro 2021 qualifying fitness boosts for boss Jayne Ludlow

Hayley Ladd joined Manchester United in June 2019 after leaving Birmingham City

Wales Women's Euro 2021 qualifying hopes are set to receive a double injury boost if international football resumes in the autumn.

Manchester United's Hayley Ladd and Gemma Evans, of Bristol City, would have missed qualifiers had they taken place as planned in the spring.

But Wales manager Jayne Ludlow is hopeful the duo will be fit for the scheduled restart.

"It has allowed these players to get fit and healthy," Ludlow said.

United midfielder Ladd, 26, is one of Wales' most experienced players.

She featured in the team's last game, a 2-0 friendly win over Estonia in March, but subsequently she has been sidelined with a foot injury.

Evans, 23, had foot surgery in February and has been on the road to recovery.

Gemma Evans is consoled by Wales team-mate Jess Fishlock after a disappointing 2-2 draw with Northern Ireland in September 2019

Ludlow said: "In a way you can look at what has happened to us missing camp as a bit of a blessing.

"That sounds strange because it is a situation none of us want to live through in any shape of form.

"But when you look at the squad we would have been able to pick in April, we were losing a few players due to some serious injuries.

"I hope when we start back in September, we have the likes of Gemma Evans and Hayley Ladd as they have had long-term injuries and been out for three or four months."

Wales, currently second in Group C, had their April home fixtures against Norway and the Faroe Islands postponed due to coronavirus.

Ludlow's side will now play group leaders Norway away on 22 September, before hosting the Faroe Islands on 22 October and then Norway five days later.

They will also be at home against Belarus on 1 December.

Providing international football can resume as scheduled, Ludlow is hopeful her players will be ready for a decisive qualification spell.

"They should be up and running well before that camp in September with a good-preseason and fixtures as well, whether friendlies or competitive games for their clubs," Ludlow said.

"They should all be fit and healthy. We are lucky all our group and their family members have stayed fit and healthy through these last few months."