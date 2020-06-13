Scottish Gossip: Celtic, SPFL, Hearts, Kilmarnock, Rangers, Hibs

Odsoone Edouard - named player of the the year by the Scottish Football Writers' Association - says reported interest from Arsenal is "flattering" but that he wants to stay at Celtic for 10 in a row. (Glasgow Times)

The SPFL could face a £6m compensation claim from relegated sides Hearts, Partick Thistle and Stranraer if reconstruction plans fail. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Kilmarnock interim manager Alex Dyer is set to appointed on a full-time basis early next week.(Daily Record)

Les Ferdinand has backed former West Ham team-mate Jermain Defoe to score the goals for Rangers next season that can halt Celtic's bid for 10 in a row. (Sun)

SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster has hinted the idea of colt teams in the lower leagues - which failed to gain enough support when proposed by Rangers last week - could be revived in the coming seasons. (Daily Record)

Genoa winger Stephane Omeonga, who had a second loan spell at Hibernian last season, wants a permanent move to Easter Road. (Sun)

Hibs winger Daryl Horgan says it would be "brilliant" for his team to play at Murrayfield in front of fans rather than at an empty Easter Road. (Sun)