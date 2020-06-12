Motherwell sign striker Jordan White from Inverness CT

Jordan White has been Inverness' top scorer the last two seasons

Motherwell have signed Jordan White on a two-year deal after the striker left Inverness Caledonian Thistle.

The 28-year-old was the Championship side's top scorer last season, with 10 goals in all competitions.

He is Motherwell's second signing of the summer, after Ricki Lamie joined the Fir Park side from Livingston.

"Jordan adds to our front line and brings a new dimension to what we have already," said manager Stephen Robinson.

"I've watched Jordan on numerous occasions and he is more than just a target man. He can run in behind and cause defenders problems throughout, as well as bringing others into play."