Chantelle Boye-Hlorkah: Everton forward extends deal with WSL club

The 2020-21 Women's Super League season is set to start in September

Everton forward Chantelle Boye-Hlorkah has signed a one-year contract extension with the Women's Super League side until June 2021.

The 24-year-old has been with the Toffees since coming through their centre of excellence as a youngster.

The ex-England Under-19 international made 10 WSL appearances for Everton in 2019-20, helping them finish sixth.

She joins goalkeeper Tinja-Riikka Korpela and club captain Dan Turner in extending her stay on Merseyside.