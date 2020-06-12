Chantelle Boye-Hlorkah: Everton forward extends deal with WSL club

Chantelle Boye-Hlorkah
The 2020-21 Women's Super League season is set to start in September

Everton forward Chantelle Boye-Hlorkah has signed a one-year contract extension with the Women's Super League side until June 2021.

The 24-year-old has been with the Toffees since coming through their centre of excellence as a youngster.

The ex-England Under-19 international made 10 WSL appearances for Everton in 2019-20, helping them finish sixth.

She joins goalkeeper Tinja-Riikka Korpela and club captain Dan Turner in extending her stay on Merseyside.

Find out more

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you