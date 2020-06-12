Spanish La Liga
Mallorca21:00Barcelona
Venue: Son Moix

Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez fit for Barcelona run-in

Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi training with Barcelona following the coronavirus suspension
Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi are Barcelona's top two goalscorers

Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi are set to feature for Barcelona as the La Liga leaders return to action at Mallorca.

The league's coronavirus suspension has given Suarez, 33, time to recover after the Uruguayan striker underwent surgery on his right knee in January.

Top scorer Messi had a thigh problem but the Argentine forward, 32, returned to training this week as Barca prepare for their first game in 97 days.

"He's doing perfectly and will not have any problem," said coach Quique Setien.

On Suarez, he added: "He is better than we expected. But the question is how ready he is after so long out and whether he is ready to start."

Samuel Umtiti is also fit again but fellow French defender Clement Lenglet is suspended so Uruguayan Ronald Araujo, 21, could make just his second Barca appearance.

Real Madrid replaced Barca at the top of the table when they beat the defending champions 2-0 at the Bernabeu on 1 March.

But Barca regained top spot on 7 March as Messi's late penalty - his 19th league goal of the season - gave them a 1-0 home win over Real Sociedad, and Real lost 2-1 at Real Betis the next day to surrender the initiative in the title race.

Barca are two points clear with 11 rounds left in La Liga, which resumed with Sevilla's derby win over Betis on Thursday.

Hosts Mallorca are third-bottom after winning 2-1 at fellow strugglers Eibar in their last game before the enforced break.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 13th June 2020

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona27184563313258
2Real Madrid27168349193056
3Sevilla28148641291250
4Real Sociedad27144945331246
5Getafe27137737251246
6Atl Madrid271112431211045
7Valencia2711973839-142
8Villarreal27115114438638
9Granada27115113332138
10Ath Bilbao2791082923637
11Osasuna2781093438-434
12Real Betis2889113845-733
13Levante27103143240-833
14Alavés2788112937-832
15Real Valladolid27611102333-1029
16Eibar2776142741-1427
17Celta Vigo27511112234-1226
18Mallorca2774162844-1625
19Leganés2758142139-1823
20Espanyol2748152346-2320
View full Spanish La Liga table

