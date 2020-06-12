Coventry City: Promoted League One champions release eight players

Jordy Hiwula scored 17 goals in 61 appearances in total for the Sky Blues

Coventry City have released eight players following their promotion back to the Championship.

Ex-Manchester City youngster Jordy Hiwula, 25, who scored twice in 15 League One appearances for the Sky Blues in 2019-20, is the most notable name to depart.

Defender Junior Brown, 31, who spent the season on loan at Scunthorpe, was also at the end of his contract.

Amadou Bakayoko, Zain Westbrooke and Jordan Young are all on new deals.

Striker Bakayoko, 24, and midfielders Westbrooke, 23, and Young, 20, have all taken up one-year contract options.

But City manager Mark Robins has also offloaded six little-used players who had come to the end of their contracts, midfielders Bouwe Bosma, 24, academy product Callum Maycock, 22, and Charlie Wakefield, 22, who made one early-season late substitute appearance.

Wingers Reise Allasani, 24, who spent this season at National League South side Dulwich Hamlet, and Dexter Walters, 22, who was loaned out to National League North neighbours Leamington in January, have gone too.

Defender Jak Hickman, 21, has also come to the end of his contract, a year on from making headlines for a controversial social media post, while on holiday.

He spent this season with Southern League Premier Division Central side Bromsgrove Sporting.

It leaves Robins heading into next season - and City's return to the second tier for the first time in eight years - with 27 contracted players.

"Many of the players who brought us the League One title remain under contract," said Robins. "We look forward to working together with them in the Championship as our squad continues to develop. We have already started our work in recruiting players for next season."

Callum O'Hare (Aston Villa), fellow midfielders Ryan Giles (Wolverhampton Wanderers) and Liam Walsh (Bristol City) and defender Sam McCallum (Norwich City) have all returned to their respective parent clubs.