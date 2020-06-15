Gary Sawyer: Plymouth Argyle captain signs new deal for 2020-21

Gary Sawyer in action for Plymouth
Gary Sawyer has formerly played for Leyton Orient and Bristol Rovers

Plymouth Argyle captain Gary Sawyer has signed a new deal with the promoted League Two side for the 2020-21 season.

The 34-year-old defender has made 297 appearances for the Pilgrims over two spells, 36 of them coming this term.

Sawyer's new deal comes after midfielder Danny Mayor triggered a contract extension on Friday.

"Gary knows the club like the back of his hand, he's a good leader and a great character around the place," said Plymouth manager Ryan Lowe.

