Gary Sawyer: Plymouth Argyle captain signs new deal for 2020-21
Plymouth Argyle captain Gary Sawyer has signed a new deal with the promoted League Two side for the 2020-21 season.
The 34-year-old defender has made 297 appearances for the Pilgrims over two spells, 36 of them coming this term.
Sawyer's new deal comes after midfielder Danny Mayor triggered a contract extension on Friday.
"Gary knows the club like the back of his hand, he's a good leader and a great character around the place," said Plymouth manager Ryan Lowe.