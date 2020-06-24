Scotland: Pick your all-time Scotland XI & players for top 50 feature

From Baxter to Bremner. Fleeting to Gemmill. Cooper to Dalglish.

Through the years, Scotland's national sides have been awash with talent. Here, you have the chance to pick your all-time greatest Scotland XI, with candidates compiled from all men's and women's World Cup squads as well as a few select others.

Not only will you be able to show your selection to friends, but the top 50 most-picked players will make up the shortlist for BBC Scotland's "Scotland's greatest players" feature on 30 June.

So choose wisely...

Pick Scotland's all-time XI from both men and women's squads through the years.

