Kilmarnock: Winger Chris Burke agrees new contract

Kilmarnock winger Chris Burke has agreed a one-year contract extension to remain at the club next season.

The 36-year-old scored five goals last season, and set up six goals in a single game against Queen's Park in the Scottish Cup.

The former Rangers and Scotland player has made 73 appearances since signing for Kilmarnock in 2017.

Agreeing the new deal, Burke says that he wants to "justify the faith" the club have shown in him.

"I would just like to thank the club for extending my contract for next season," he told the club's website.

"I've loved every minute of my time here and I'm looking forward to getting back to training and the season ahead."