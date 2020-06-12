Brora Rangers manager says it would send a 'poor message' if they are not promoted

Brora Rangers have been declared Highland League champions with the season brought to an end early

Brora Rangers manager Steven Mackay says it would send out "a really poor message" if SPFL clubs opted to prevent them playing in League Two next season.

The 14-10-10-10 league reconstruction proposal would involve the Highland League winners and their Lowland League counterparts Kelty Hearts stepping up.

Mackay says the two teams could "add real value" to the Scottish league.

"It is the most sensible proposal that has been put forward," he told BBC Scotland.

"The principle of the play-offs and the pyramid was to allow clubs, like ourselves and Kelty, that had the desire and the drive to go into the Scottish league to have that opportunity."

The League Two play-offs did not take place after the SPFL season was curtailed because of coronavirus and restructuring models put forward by Hearts and Rangers failed to attract enough backing.

However, SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster insists it is "clear that there is enough support" for the latest suggestion to justify an indicative vote.

The 42 sides must inform the SPFL by 10:00 BST on Monday whether they support the change, and if there is enough backing, a formal vote would then have to take place at an extraordinary general meeting.

Should the plan go before an EGM, it would need the backing of 11 of the 12 Premiership clubs, 17 combined from the top two tiers, and 32 from all four divisions to become a reality.

Mackay admits Brora will be sitting with their "fingers crossed" as the changes are deliberated.

"This is certainly the proposal that we thought would be the most likely to pass," he added. "We are as confident as we can be."