West Ham United: Tessel Middag, Esmee de Graaf & Anna Moorhouse among departures

Tessel Middag made 19 appearances for West Ham this season after recovering from a serious knee injury

Netherlands midfielder Tessel Middag, forward Esmee de Graaf and goalkeeper Anna Moorhouse are to leave West Ham when their deals expire this summer.

Middag, 27, had been with the Hammers since leaving Manchester City in 2018.

Central defender Vyan Sampson - who spent this term on loan with Championship club London City Lionesses - will also leave East London.

Striker Ruesha Littlejohn and full-back Olivia Smith are the others to leave, having arrived on short-term deals.