Coronavirus: Oxford United confirm two positive tests, but both 'asymptomatic'

Oxford have not played a home game since 29 February, with all fixtures put on hold i n March

Oxford United have confirmed two people within the club are self-isolating after giving positive results for coronavirus in Thursday's testing.

The pair will spend 10 days in isolation, away from the club's base.

Both were without symptoms and can exercise alone at home under the guidelines.

The Us returned to training this month for next month's League One play-offs and all first-team players and staff were negative in two earlier tests.

Their play-off opponents Portsmouth have also had personnel test positive for Covid-19, with two cases announced this week.

"I am sure the fans will appreciate the honesty from us over this," U's boss Karl Robinson told the club website.

"Thankfully they don't have symptoms and as soon as we heard we went through all the data available from training - we can see who was where and whether there was any contact.

"We have supplied that data to our opponents, and the league, ahead of a friendly tomorrow [Saturday] and that should still go ahead.

"We have thoroughly reviewed everything we have been doing this week and are satisfied that everything has been done with player and staff welfare as a priority."